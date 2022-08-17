After 32 total years of service as an elected official for the Town of Greeneville, Mayor W.T. Daniels served in his last Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Tuesday.
“This has been good,” Daniels said. “It’s been a great ride.”
Daniels began serving as a Greeneville alderman in 1990, a position he served in for 20 years. He then won the mayor’s seat and has been Greeneville’s mayor for the last 12 years, with his final meeting being Tuesday.
In his years of public service, Daniels has served in multiple capacities in the community and region.
In addition to serving as an alderman and mayor over the years, Daniels has served as chairman of the Greeneville Planning Commission, chairman of the Greeneville Light and Power Board, Chairman of the 1st Tennessee Development Board of East Tennessee, chairman of the United Ways Major Gifts Division and president of the Chamber of Commerce. Daniels also has served as a board member of the Greene Technology Center, the Greene County Partnership, the Tennessee Municipal League and the 1st Tennessee Human Resources of Upper East Tennessee board.
Daniels presided over the changing of Greeneville’s government system from a “strong mayor” form of government to a council and city manager form of government, overseeing a change of the the town’s charter and hiring Greeneville’s first city administrator, Todd Smith, in 2012.
Daniels also encouraged investment in Greeneville’s historic downtown, including a multi-million-dollar investment into Depot Street, which Daniels called “putting our money where are mouth is.”
In 2012, after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, Daniels led efforts to position full-time school resource officers in all city schools, and budget for the cost.
Under Daniels’ leadership, the town provided $500,000 in funding to support Greeneville Light and Power’s broadband project, and the Greeneville Fire Department obtained an upgraded Class 2 rating from the Insurance Service Office, which puts Greeneville’s among the top fire departments in the state.
Daniels has also been honored with a park being named after him with a disc golf course and dog park.
However, what Daniels was proud of on Tuesday was a recent award received from the Tennessee Municipal League for “Excellence in Community Planning.”
“The city was awarded this municipal achievement award, and that says a lot about our town and it’s something that I’m very proud of. This is a proud moment for us. This was good. This was real good for the Tennessee Municipal League to recognize Greeneville and its achievements. I just wanted to let everyone know that we’re on the right track,” Daniels said.
As his final Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting came to a close, Daniels recalled his neighbor Max Douthat first encouraging him to run for public office years ago while Douthat stood at the bottom of his driveway and smoked a Lucky cigarette.
Daniels said that Douthat “was like a daddy” to him, and asked him to run for city council.
“I said you’re crazy. I’m not gonna do that,” Daniels said.
However, Douthat convinced Daniels.
“He talked me into it,” Daniels said.
Daniels said that he initially planned on only holding office for six years.
“But then you get involved and you start feeling like you’re doing a halfway decent job,” Daniels said. “That six years turned into 32 years.”
The four aldermen on the board all had kind words to say for the departing Daniels.
“That is a lot of years of putting up with the public and getting late night phone calls. It’s a 24/7 job, and he’s performed admirably,” Alderman Scott Bullington said. “You won’t find anybody who loves Greeneville as much as our Mayor Daniels.”
Alderwoman Ginny Kidwell noted that she was likely the person who had served the longest with Daniels in city government other than Sarah Webster.
“I always asked him how he won all those golf tournaments he was in and he told me ‘I stay calm on the back nine.’ That’s true. You stay calm and your leadership has been so important to this town,” Kidwell said. “Anytime he gets nervous I remind him that he stays calm on the back nine.”
Alderwoman Kristin Girton, who joined the board in 2021, expressed gratitude for Daniels’ kindness and guidance.
“I have known your family since I moved to Greeneville and have watched my children grow up with your grandchildren,” Girton said. “Any notion I had about the ‘good ole boys club’ that everybody always talked about is not at all true. I’m just so grateful to all of you, but especially you W.T. That you took this little girl from West Virginia and respected me and taught me this last year.”
Alderman Tim Teague thanked Daniels for a half-century of friendship.
“We have known each other 50 years now. I don’t see how you stayed calm through all the stuff we went through in the ‘90s. You’ll be around and I’m sure Cal (Doty) will have you on speed dial,” Teague said. “You’re a great mayor and an even better friend.”
Cal Doty, a former Greeneville Alderman, will be the new mayor of Greeneville beginning in September.
When Teague remarked that Doty would have Daniels on speed dial, Doty responded, “I already do.”
Daniels wished Doty luck in his coming term as mayor and offered his support.
“He’s as much my mayor as he is anybody’s mayor,” Daniels said.
Daniels also thanked his family, particularly his wife Andrea Daniels who he affectionately refers to as “Andy,” for years of support.
“I appreciate all those kind words. I’m going to give all the credit in the world to this lady that I’ve been living with now for 56 years, Ms. Andy. If it weren’t for her i wouldn’t be here. There’s no question about that. That’s where all the ideas come from,” Daniels said. “I also want to thank my daughter Ms. Deanna. I can’t leave her out because she can be mean.”
Daniels noted that he believed that Greeneville was in good hands.
“We have really had some great people. We have a great board here representing the community and the citizens. We’re all in this together,” Daniels said. “I really do believe that if you build a business-like atmosphere in your town for business, then you’ll get the businesses.”
As Daniels’ last meeting came to a close he said that having a sense of humor got him through his 32 years of public service, and he sees it as one of the most important qualities a person can have.
“A sense of humor says it all in my opinion because if you can’t laugh at yourself or your surroundings, then I feel sorry for you,” Daniels said.