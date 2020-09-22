About 46% of child car seats in the U.S. are misused, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
That’s a primary reason that the Tennessee Highway Safety Office is promoting National Child Passenger Safety Week between Monday and Saturday. The goal is to help parents ensure their children ride as safely as possible.
“Every day in America, millions of parents travel with children in their vehicles. While some children are buckled in properly in the correct car seats for their ages and sizes, most are not, if they are buckled up at all,” a THSO news release said.
Statistics show that motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children in America,.
“Make certain your car seats are installed correctly and your children are in the right seats. Get your car seats checked with a certified child passenger safety technician, so you can be sure your children are safe while traveling,” THSO Director Buddy Lewis said.
The NHTSA recommends keeping children rear-facing as long as possible, up to the top height or weight allowed by their particular seats. Once a child outgrows the rear-facing-only “infant” car seat, he or she should travel in a rear-facing “convertible,” or all-in-one car seat.
“Once your child outgrows the rear-facing size limits, the child is ready to travel in a forward-facing car seat with a harness. After outgrowing the forward-facing car seat with a harness, children should be placed in booster seats until they’re the right size to use seat belts safely,” the news release said.
Children under 13 years old should always sit in the back seat, it adds.
In 1977, Tennessee became the first state to pass a child restraint law. Dr. Robert Sanders, a Murfreesboro pediatrician known as “Dr. Seat Belt,” played a leading role in the passage of Tennessee’s Child Passenger Protection Act.
Sanders and his wife, Pat, lobbied the Tennessee General Assembly for several years to pass the legislation. At the time, car seat use was less than 15 percent, and car crashes were the leading cause of death for young children.
The law went into effect in 1978, prompting legislative efforts in other states across the U.S. Sanders became known as the pioneer of the groundbreaking movement.
By 1985, all 50 states adopted a mandatory child restraint law. Numerous changes have been made to strengthen the law since then.
For more information about child passenger safety, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org/cps.
For more information on Tennessee’s Child Restraint laws, refer to T.C.A. 55-9-602.