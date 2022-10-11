Firehall Glass Studio, located at 102 E. Grove St., held a community hot glass blowing demonstration Saturday in conjunction with Tennessee Craft Week that drew a crowd of interested onlookers to the studio.
Various glass artists participated in Saturday’s event, including Madison Kopsa, Amber Hinrichsen and Noah Wilsey, who worked together as a team to create a glass torso with a red heart inside. Attendees were also treated to refreshments and could peruse various glass wares for sale at the studio.
“I have been wanting to get more involved in the community, and this is a good way to do that. I have had a few workshops before,” Mark Russell said. Russell is a Greeneville native and the owner of the local studio.
Once home to the Frostie Bottling Co. and a local fire station, the building is now the working studio for Russell.
Russell first became interested in glass blowing when he saw it at then Tusculum College. After graduating from the University of Tennessee with a painting portfolio, Russell worked his way into classes with the same artist who had been at Tusculum and had moved to Vanderbilt University by that time.
According to Russell, there are not a lot of glass blowers in the area, but “there are a couple in Knoxville.” Vanessa Patterson came from Iowa to help facilitate the demonstration, having been a student of Russell’s at a community college.
“It’s just so creative and fascinating. I love the knowledge that comes with it and the collaboration between the artists. I just love watching them work. It’s like a dance,” Patterson said.
The collaborative aspect of glass blowing is something that Russell appreciates, as well.
“I really like the choreography. You have to work as a team. If you have to fix a spot, you have to work quickly and work together,” Russell said. “I also like the variety of projects you can do. It can take minutes or it can take up to three hours depending on what you’re working on.”
The trio of Kopsa, Hinrichsen and Wilsey worked for hours on a glass torso, heating it periodically in the furnace while carefully adding details with colored glass and other tools.
As Patterson mentioned, the artistic glass blowing process resembled a dance as the artists worked their way through the project carefully and methodically until Kopsa placed the finished piece in an annealing furnace for it to slowly cool to prevent cracking. The three artists then embraced each other as the group of onlookers applauded their success.
Kopsa arrived in Greeneville for the event from Arizona, where she blows glass professionally as a career. She comes to Greeneville every year to work in Russell’s studio.
“I was an artist and did graphic design in college, but I wanted to do something with my hands, and that led me to glass blowing. Once I saw it, I fell in love with it,” Kopsa said.
Kopsa enjoys the particular intricacies and challenges of glass blowing as an art form.
“Glass blowing is so cool and unique because you get to use your whole physical body as you work. I like the way that the tools you use are an extension of your hands, because you can’t touch the glass with your hands. You have to use the tools and use them as your hands as you work,” Kopsa said.
Russell is happy to welcome visitors to his studio to watch him work or look through glass pieces any time when the large garage doors on the shop are open. He splits time between Greeneville and upstate New York, and is in Greeneville about seven months out of the year.
For more details about Firehall Glass Studio call Russell at 423-972-9265 or visit thefirehallstudio.com .
Tennessee Craft Week is celebrated annually during the first week of October as a way to showcase artisans and craft events across the state.