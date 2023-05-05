“I’ve been in the air a day or two,” Walt Stone joked while walking into the Greeneville Sun office for an interview recently. “Just a little while.”
In fact, Stone has been in the air much longer than that.
Stone, a local pilot, recently received the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award. The FAA’s Paul Meyer presented the award during a ceremony in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom at the Greeneville Energy Authority building.
The award recognizes individuals who have 50 or more years of safe piloting experience and aircraft operations.
According to the FAA’s website, the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award is named in honor of Orville and Wilbur Wright who were two American aviation pioneers credited with inventing, building, and flying the world’s first successful motor-operated airplane. The Wright Brothers made the first controlled, sustained flight of a powered, heavier-than-air aircraft with the Wright Flyer on Dec. 17, 1903, at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. The brothers were also the first to use aircraft controls that made fixed-wing powered flight possible.
Stone’s first solo flight was in 1964 on Grand Bahama Island, and he is proud of his flying experiences.
“That’s 50 years without bending metal or drawing blood,” Stone said.
NAVAL SERVICE
Stone’s experience with aviation began mostly as a crew member of U.S. Navy radar flights.
Stone enlisted in the Navy in 1956 after missing the final cut for appointment to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
“As soon as I got rejected the recruiters were on me like crazy,” Stone said. “I told them I was going into the aviation field with the Navy or I wasn’t going at all.”
Stone’s first duty station was Whiting Field in Florida, where his duties included scheduling maintenance on 233 aircraft. In 1957, Stone was went to aviation prep school in Oklahoma and aviation electronics technician school in Millington, Tennessee.
Stone’s Naval communications training then took him to Japan for a 12-week morse code training program, a long way from his hometown of Foster Falls, Virginia.
Stone said that learning morse code was not a task for the faint of heart.
“We had 24 of us that started that class. Six of us finished and four graduated. The other two went nuts,” Stone said. “We had a guy get up and throw his typewriter out a window and going crazy. It was about by that time that we had him restrained. Boy, the attrition was bad in that class.”
Stone made it through the class, and continued with his career in electronics, radar and communications in the Navy.
Stone managed radio operations on most of the flights he crewed, including planes such as a P-2V and a B-26. Those flights carried target drones under their wings.
Stone was also part of radar patrol squadrons, crewing flights in planes such as a VW-1 and VAW-13.
The longest contiguous flight Stone ever crewed during his time in the Navy was on a VW-1 Super Constellation on a radar patrol.
“We stayed in the air about 23 hours straight. We flew from the island of Midway to Alaska, did a patrol in the Bering Sea, and flew back to Midway nonstop,” Stone said. “I got to see a lot of water.”
POST-MILITARY LIFE
Upon getting out of the Navy, Stone joined RCA Service Company as an electronic technician. His work in radio, radar and electronics in the Navy helped prepare him for the position.
Stone served as a supervisor for the company on Allan’s Cay in the Bahamas, before moving to work at the company’s facility in Rosman, North Carolina.
The Rosman Satellite Tracking Station, established by NASA in 1962, was part of the worldwide Spacecraft Tracking and Data Acquisition Network, and a key communications link for Project Gemini and Project Apollo, manned space programs of the “space race” era.
Stone helped track satellites that were part of NASA’s interplanetary monitoring platform.
“We tracked one satellite one million and 800,000 miles. That’s a long way out there,” Stone said.
In his role with RCA, Stone was able to experience the Apollo 11 moon landing before many others in the world. Stone and the crew at Rosman tracked the flight and listened in to the communications between the astronauts and ground control.
There was a 30-second delay in communications, visual and auditory, between Apollo 11 and the general public on earth, but Stone experienced the events of the flight live while working at Rosman.
Stone was still working his shift when the moon landing occurred, allowing him to hear Armstrong’s message, “Houston, Tranquillity Base here. The Eagle has landed,” as it was being said, 30 seconds before the rest of the world.
Stone raced home after his work shift ended and watched the astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin step foot on the lunar surface, in a “giant leap for mankind.”
“I stayed up late watching the moon landing and my wife came out and asked if i was going to go to bed or stay up watching science fiction all night long,” Stone chuckled, looking back on the event.
Stone met his wife in 1963 in what he called “hitting a Rocky Mountain high that I still haven’t come down from.” The couple got married in 1964 and are still together 58 years later.
“I’m still on that mountain,” Stone said.
COMING TO GREENEVILLE
Stone took over as the fixed base operator at the Greeneville Airport in 1970, after a dinner conversation with Greeneville native Peck Howell at a Hendersonville, North Carolina diner. Howell often flew over to Hendersonville, where Stone had begun doing some work as a flight instructor.
Stone said he “put everything he had” into managing the Greeneville Airport. Stone managed the airport from 1970 to 1980 as the head of American Aviation.
He noted that he felt “absentee management” was an issue for the airport, which he remedied in quite a literal sense.
“We lived in a mobile home on the airport for seven years,” Stone said. “I lived in a 12-foot by 64-foot mobile home with two kids and my wife from 1970 to 1977.”
Stone said those days living in a mobile home and managing the airport were “interesting” but that his family made it work and he was especially grateful to his wife.
‘GREENE BABIES’
During his time managing the Greeneville Airport, Stone managed a flight school, charter flights, and trained veterans, but perhaps his most impactful operation at the airport were medical “baby flights.”
The “Greene Babies, First to Fly” program began in 1977 and continued until 1984. The program provided a way for prematurely born or critically ill babies in Greene County to quickly fly down to Knoxville or Nashville for advanced medical treatment. The Tennessee Valley Authority had loaned helicopters for the purpose until funding shortages ended the program, leaving no medical air transport options for many in the state by the mid-1970s.
Local pediatricians, such as Dr. Doug Cobble or Dr. Mike Bean, who helped launch the program, would contact Stone when they had a baby who needed express transport for neonatal care, and Stone would get his plane ready.
The flights often included Stone, an attending pediatrician, a respiratory therapist, a nurse and an EMT.
The program was the only one of its kind in east Tennessee at the time, and babies flying out of Greeneville would land in Knoxville about 22 minutes after takeoff. The baby would be transferred into capable hands at University of Tennessee Medical Center, and Stone would fly right back to Greeneville.
Some of the initial flights were paid for through donations from the Greeneville Junior Women’s Club, Youth Builders, Epsilon Sigma Alpha and a First Baptist Church of Greeneville Vacation Bible School class. Cobble would often cover the cost of the flights, as well.
Stone said Cobble had told him that they flew over 50 babies as a part of the program.
“At the time, if a baby was in trouble, we flew it. We didn’t keep count. We didn’t worry about it,” Stone said.
The “Greene Babies” program is what Stone is most proud of over his 63 years in aviation.
“I guess I’m as proud of the baby flights as anything that I’ve ever done. Who knows how many parents or grandparents are walking around Greeneville because of those flights,” Stone said. “We proved it would work so they brought in helicopters later on.”
When the University of Tennessee established Lifestar, the “Greene Babies” program ended.
Stone’s work in the baby flights program did not go unnoticed, then or now.
A December, 1977 letter written to a Greeneville pediatric office by Dr. Thomas E. Lester, then an associate professor in pediatrics with the University of Tennessee, stated that “establishment there in Greeneville of a quick air ambulance service is one of the most significant advances made in this state in the last ten years, in my opinion, and its continuation is mandatory for continued guarantee to your people there of a chance of saving the lives of premature babies that will be born there from here on.”
Stone’s airborne work on behalf of premature babies earned him the designation of “Healthcare Hero” in ceremonies conducted by the regional publication The Business Journal in 2019.
CONTINUING IN AVIATION
After leaving the management position of the Greeneville Airport, Stone continued to work in the field of aviation.
As the CEO of American Aviation Stone, and the company worked throughout the eastern United States installing and maintaining airport lighting and navigation and communication aids.
Stone’s piloting days ended in 2006 when he suffered a stroke mid-flight over the skies of Greeneville.
Stone had taken his first flight in an aircraft in a blue and gold T-28 in 1956, and in 2006 he found himself in the same aircraft for his last flight. A blue and gold T-28, 50 years later.
“My first and last ride were in the same plane,” Stone said.
Stone’s copilot had asked him to pull the throttle back on the aircraft as it came in for a landing, but Stone said he found that he could not move his left hand.
“I said ‘I’m having a bit of a problem back here,’” Stone recalled.
He was then asked to put down the landing gear of the plane, which also was on his left side. He reached across his body with his right hand to lower the landing gear of the plane. Medical personnel were already on route to the airport before the plane got on the ground.
The stroke left Stone’s left side paralyzed, and doctors and therapists told him it would be a long road back to from the paralysis, but after just five weeks of rehabilitation and physical therapy, Stone “walked out of Takoma.”
However, the stroke could not keep Stone out of aviation. In recent years, Stone has become heavily involved in the Civill Air Patrol, the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force.
Stone said he got back into the Civil Air Patrol in 2015. Stone had been involved in the organization as a captain in the 1970s, but went on to other things.
Upon returning, he was brought into the Civil Air Patrol as a lieutenant, but he hopes “to get my captain’s bars back soon.”
Stone is a communications officer in the Greeneville Civil Air Patrol and he teaches members about aerospace, aeronautics, metrology and communications.
Greeneville’s detachment has about 45 members, according to Stone, with 15 being senior members and the rest being cadets.
“It’s given me a pretty decent outlet to stay around aviation and see these kids go up in the plane and see their excitement,” Stone said.
Stone said that the Greeneville Civil Air Patrol meets every Monday at 6 p.m. at the Greeneville Airport.
Stone is quick to brag on the Greeneville detachment and its cadets.
“A little over a year ago we got a call, and they said that the Sevierville detachment was about ready to go dissolve and asked if we could help them. So we sent some of our members down there to get them back into action,” Stone said. “You know what the top two squadrons in the state were last year? Greeneville and Sevierville.”
While he knows that the Greeneville squadron is ready to serve when called, he hopes they never need to.
“All our kids are good. I mean they are sharp,” Stone said. “We train hard and we pray just as hard that we don’t get activated.”
Stone sees his work at the Civil Air Patrol as part of his duty.
“You’re supposed to give back,” Stone said.
Stone has certainly spent a lot of time doing just that, from his time in the Navy, his work tracking satellites and manned flights for NASA, his role in the “Greene Babies, First to Fly” program and his current work in the Civil Air Patrol.
Stone joins rarified air as a recipient of the Wright Brothers Award. According to Meyer, 7,724 of the awards have been given out across the country with only 193 award recipients in Tennessee. Stone is only the third Greene County resident to be honored with the award.
“It’s awesome. Being recognized as a health care hero was a great honor and maybe my biggest accomplishment, but to get the Wright Brothers Award is amazing. It’s special,” Stone said. “I’ve been lucky.”