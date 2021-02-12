The Tennessee Supreme Court last week denied an appeal application for a man assaulted in 2015 in the Greene County Detention Center by Erick Eugene Jones Jr.
The lawsuit was filed in 2017 by Joel D. Cormier, the victim of the jailhouse assault. Cormier was an inmate in the jail on Nov. 24, 2015, when Jones allegedly attacked him “without provocation,” a corrections supervisor report said.
The attack resulted in “serious bodily injuries” to Cormier, who suffered facial fractures. He was treated at Greeneville Community Hospital East, and later transferred to Johnson City Medical Center.
Jones, 27, was convicted in 2018 by a Greene County Criminal Court jury in connection with the 2014 deaths of two little girls in Greeneville.
Jones was sentenced in 2018 to 56 years in prison. The jury found Jones guilty of four counts of facilitation of first-degree felony murder and other offenses related to the aggravated abuse and neglect of Kynsleigh Easterly and Trinity Tweed.
Jones was charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident involving Cormier. He entered a guilty plea to an amended offense of assault on Dec. 18, 2020, and was sentenced to a jail term of 11 months, 29 days, by Greene County Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson.
The sentence is to be served concurrently by with the prison sentence imposed after the 2018 murder convictions.
Cormier, 32, of Bristol, was in custody in 2015 in the Greene County Detention Center following an investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies. The investigation led to Cormier’s conviction in October 2015 in U.S. District Court in Greeneville on a charge of using a means of interstate commerce to entice a child for illegal sexual activity.
Cormier was sentenced to 18 years in prison along with a life term of supervised release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release that Cormier had solicited meetings with a 15-year-old over the internet and that he had traveled to meet the teenager on several occasions for the purpose of engaging in illegal sexual activity.
In July 2019, an appeal by Cormier in federal court to overturn the conviction on grounds of ineffective assistance of counsel was denied.
Cormier filed the civil complaint seeking damages relating to the jail assault in March 2017 in Greene County Circuit Court. Jones filed an answer denying all allegations against him.
The civil action filed by Cormier named Jones, along with former Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins, jail Administrator Roger Willett and Greene County as the jail operator.
The assault of Cormier occurred while Jones was in the Greene County Detention Center awaiting trial on the murder charges.
The Court of Appeals of Tennessee got involved after Circuit Court Judge Beth Boniface granted a motion by county defendants to dismiss in 2018. Boniface also dismissed Cormier’s cause of action relating to the county defendants.
Because the order appealed “does not dispose of all (Cormier’s) claims against all defendants,” the appeal was dismissed “for lack of a final judgment.”
Appellate Court Judge W. Neal McBrayer wrote in the Court of Appeals opinion filed in January 2020 by the panel that a final judgment is one “that resolves all of the parties’ claims and leaves the court with nothing to adjudicate.”
He wrote that the trial court dismissed the claims against the Greene County defendants “but did not dismiss or otherwise resolve the claims against Mr. Jones.”
“The judgment is not final and appealable as of right,” McBrayer wrote.
The appeal was dismissed “without prejudice to the filing of a new appeal once a final judgment has been entered.”
The case was remanded by the Court of Appeals to the trial court, which resolved the criminal case against Jones in December 2020.