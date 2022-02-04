The COVID-19 positive test rate for inmates at the Greene County Detention Center and Workhouse Annex mirrors that of the general public.
One inmate housing pod at the workhouse was under quarantine Thursday, and as many as four pods in the detention center and workhouse have been quarantined at one time in recent weeks, jail Administrator Roger Willett said.
Five inmates in quarantine Thursday had tested positive for COVID-19.
Addressing challenges posed by COVID-19 is nothing new for jail staff, which has also experienced positive tests since the surge caused by the Omicron variant of the virus.
Willett said Wednesday he is not sure if inmates who test positive have the omicron variant or other forms of COVID-19. The same precautions long in place are taken for everyone entering the jail and workhouse.
“We’re like everyone else. We’re seeing a spike. I don’t know if it is omicron or delta. We treat these symptoms the same,” Willett said.
The combined jail and workhouse population has remained relatively stable in recent months.
“We’re running between 275 and 325. There’s no significant change,” Willett said.
The inmate count as of Wednesday was 281, including 152 men and women in the jail, 121 in the workhouse, six away for court appearances and two on furlough.
Inmates who test positive for COVID-19 “are put on a regimen our doctor recommended,” Willett said.
Several have required hospitalization since January, but there have been no known deaths among inmates related to the virus, Willett said.
Unvaccinated inmates are offered vaccine shots upon request. The Greene County Health Department works with detention center and workhouse staff to make the shots available, Willett said.
“A large number of our inmate population has been vaccinated here before they are released,” he said.
Inmates are also provided information about the virus by medical staff they will hopefully communicate to family and friends upon release, he said.
“Inmates who want to get vaccinated can do so,” Willett said. “That’s their decision.”
Inmates being booked into the jail have their temperatures taken and must answer a screening questionnaire asking whether they have experienced symptoms or been in contact with others who have had COVID-19.
“If they’ve been around anyone or show signs, we test them,” Willett said.
Positive tests among inmates are now “leveling off,” he said.
“Hopefully, it’s leveling out and starting to trend back down,” Willett said. “It’s just a microcosm of what is going on in the public.”
Like society, the jail has seen its share of COVID-19 related issues since 2020. Willett chose his words carefully when asked if he thinks the worst of the pandemic is over.
“I don’t know. We’ve seen that three or four times. I think we’ll see that for a while,” he said.
Housing pods with inmates who test positive for COVID-19 are typically quarantined for 10 days.
“We treat those with symptoms and keep them in isolation and try to shut the pod down,” Willett said.
Correction officers and other jail staff are tested for the coronavirus upon request or if they show symptoms of the virus. Staff members who test positive quarantine at home and can be allowed back to work after five days if they are asymptomatic.
“We’ve been bringing officers in and they are on call for the ones who test positive,” Willett said. “We do have some out, but it’s nothing we can’t manage. We’re not at a critical point.”
Inmate work crews that provide support for Greene County departments and sheriff’s department maintenance, commissary, litter and courthouse annex operations are allowed out, Willett said.
Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, allowances were made by courts and law enforcement for individuals charged with certain non-violent offenses to help keep detention center inmate numbers manageable.
That’s not necessarily the case anymore.
“COVID-19 is not a get out of jail card. If they violate the law, they will go to jail,” Willett said.