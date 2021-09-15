The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Greene County has had ripple effects at the Greene County Detention Center.
As new cases are identified in the community, some inmates in the jail are also testing positive.
One pod area of the detention center has been quarantined, jail Administrator Roger Willett said this week.
“It has only been quarantined for contact tracing,” Willett said. “We have had a few cases this week, and we have isolated certain areas of the jail.”
“(We will) continue to offer vaccines to all inmates who want it,” Willett added.
Twelve jail inmates had tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday. No correction officers have tested positive, Willett said.
All positive test results occurred at the jail. None have been reported at the county Workhouse Annex, which houses both male and female inmates.
During 2020, COVID-19 affected many staff members at the jail and workhouse annex, including supervisors,
“Our policy was for them to quarantine for 14 days,” Willett recently said.
That policy remains in place.
During the pandemic in 2020, about 140 jail and workhouse inmates tested positive for COVID-19. Only one had to be hospitalized and has since recovered.
With daily inmate turnover at the jail and workhouse, monitoring for the virus and following safety protocols is a necessary part of daily operations at both the jail and workhouse, Willett said.
The inmate count Wednesday morning at the jail and workhouse stood at 356.
The jail remans operational and did so during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and early 2021, and the recent spike in cases attributed to the delta virus variant.
“We continued to arrest folks, we continued to book folks and we continued to have folks serve their sentences,” Willett recently said.
Selected inmate crews are still performing work in the community.
“We are letting some work crews go out as all positive cases remain at the main jail,” Willett said.