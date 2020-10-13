The Greene County Detention Center and Workhouse Annex were recently recertified for a fourth consecutive year by the Tennessee Corrections Institute.
The TCI performed an inspection of the jail and workhouse on Sept. 1 and found no deficiencies, jail Administrator Roger Willett said.
No oversight required from the state is an indication of a well-run facility, TCI Executive Director William Wall wrote in a letter to Sheriff Wesley Holt.
“You are to be congratulated for attaining this degree of professionalism in your organization,” Wall wrote.
The TCI inspection included medical services, the physical plant, administration and management, personnel, security, discipline, sanitation and maintenance, food services, mail and visiting, and inmate programs and activities.
“To accomplish recertification each year it takes a group of great employees. Every officer at the detention center and workhouse is to be commended on the jobs they do each day to earn this recertification,” Holt said.
Certification by the TCI reduces potential county liability at the facilities, Willett said.
The surprise inspection came as jail staff, like other government entities, work to contain spread of the coronavirus epidemic.
Some staff members and administrators have tested positive for the virus in recent months, but an outbreak of COVID-19 among inmates similar to those in jails in some nearby counties has not occurred.
“We have not had any major outbreaks. We have had some quarantines” although no inmates were in quarantine as of last week, Willett said.
Some jail staff members have tested positive for the virus in recent months and quarantined at home as a precaution, he said.
Strict safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been in place at the jail and workhouse since March. There is constant turnover in the inmate population, Willett said.
The temperature of each inmate being booked into the jail is taken, and each is asked a series of questions to determine possible exposure to coronavirus. Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus is placed in quarantine for 14 days in a designated area of the jail, Willett said.
“We’re still not letting many of our (work) crew members go out. That way we can operate safely until we get through this,” he said.
Jail and workhouse visitation has also been greatly restricted.
As with every annual inspection, TCI inspectors gave no advance notice of their visit.
“It was completely unannounced. They didn’t tell us they were coming,” Willett said. “They certified both facilities.”
Inspection results “were pretty positive,” he said.
“There were no major findings that would cause (another) inspection. The staff has worked hard maintaining the standards and we are very happy with the results,” Willett said.
The Greene County Detention Center on East Depot Street was built in 1987. The Workhouse Annex on West Summer Street opened in 2002. Both have been remodeled and reconfigured over the years to fit changing needs. Holt said regular maintenance at the jail and workhouse is particularly important to keep the buildings fully operational.
“Our maintenance staff continues to work with a 33-year-old jail and an 18-year-old workhouse to make sure everything is working each day. We strive to save the taxpayers of Greene County money by keeping these facilities in working order,” Holt said.
One trend in recent years has been an increasing proportion of female inmates, which led to the construction in 2014 of a pod housing women at the Workhouse Annex. There were 69 workhouse female inmates when the Sept. 1 TCI inspection was conducted.
TCI inspectors had to wear face masks and follow other safety protocols while in the jail and workhouse.
“They went into each department and talked to inmates,” Willett said.
The recent jail and inmate count has remained at about 300, down around 100 from the average number of inmates in custody before the pandemic. Bed space capacity at both facilities totals 439.
Willett was complementary of steps taken by judges and law enforcement to reduce the number of inmates booked into the jail.
“I want to say the judges and the courts have really helped us to work with our population,” he said. As of Monday, there were 180 inmates in the jail and 117 in the workhouse. Three others were away for court dates, and two were on furlough, for a total of 302 inmates.
TCI figures for March through August this year show an average daily jail population of 174, and an average workhouse population of 119.
Some of the jail and workhouse population consists of state inmates, some of whom have been sentenced and are awaiting transfer. Others who have sentences of three years or less are serving time in Greene County’s facilities.
Greene County General Sessions Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr., with assistance from Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard, continues to arraign many recent arrestees by video from the jail, limiting their exposure to others and improving courthouse security and overcrowding during the pandemic.
The total annual jail and workhouse budget is about $6.12 million, according to the TCI annual jail data profile.
There are 86 full-time detention staff members at the jail and workhouse, and 28 support staff employees. Two new positions have been created since 2019, and 18 new staff members have been hired in the last year.
“I appreciate each of our dedicated employees in our Corrections Division including food service, maintenance and corrections staff. This recertification is a testament to their hard work,” Holt said.