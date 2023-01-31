COVID-19 remains a presence in the community, including at the Greene County Detention Center and Workhouse Annex.
Jail administrators are seeing a recent uptick in the number of inmates who test positive for the virus, prompting some alterations to housing arrangements.
“We have had a increase in COVID-positive cases at the jail and workhouse/annex facilities in the last couple of weeks,” jail Administrator John Key said Monday.
There were eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday in the jail on East Depot Street, with four quarantined areas.
Quarantined areas include a section of the male general population unit, with five cases; along with one in a male holding cell area, one in the female holding unit and one in the maximum security area.
“We started seeing cases of COVID pop in the facility on Jan. 18,” Key said.
COVID restrictions were in place through Jan. 29 among female inmates at the workhouse on West Summer Street. At least three inmates tested positive for COVID-19, Key said.
Other steps have been taken taken to contain the spread of the virus.
“We did suspend some of the volunteer programs until this stretch of COVID positives subsides,” Key said.
Since December, there have been “scattered incidents” of jail employees testing positive for the virus, he said.
“We currently have only one officer out for COVID restrictions. Fingers are crossed that it remains that way,” Key said.
COVID cases at the jail and workhouse do not approach the numbers of inmates and employees with the virus during the peak of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
Inmates who test positive for COVID-19 are placed on a regimen recommended by the jail’s medical staff.
Those booked into the jail have their temperatures taken and must answer a screening questionnaire asking whether they have experienced symptoms or been in contact with others who have had COVID-19.
Housing pods with inmates who test positive for COVID-19 are typically quarantined for 10 days.
The inmate count at the jail and workhouse remains at normal levels, based on recent totals. The Greene County Detention Center held 166 inmates on Monday, with an additional 122 inmates at the workhouse/annex.
No inmates have required hospitalization as a result of the recent spike in COVID cases.
In the outside community, health care facilities continue to admit a steady number of patients who have COVID-19. As of Jan. 20, there were 122 COVID-19 patients in Ballad Health facilities in the health care system’s 21-county service area, including 16 in intensive care units and four on ventilators.