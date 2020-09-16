Members of the legal community are mourning the passing of former 3rd Judicial District Criminal Court Judge James E. Beckner, who died early Wednesday in Morristown.
Beckner, 81, died of complications from COVID-19, according to friends.
Beckner was a highly respected judge who presided over thousands of Criminal Court cases during his career, including the notorious Lillelid murder case in 1998.
Beckner was appointed to the bench in 1976 by Gov. Ray Blanton to fill the unexpired term of the late Judge J. Mays, who had died in office. Beckner retired in August 2006.
Former Greene County Circuit Court Clerk Gail Jeffers worked closely with Beckner from 1977 until the judge’s retirement in 2006. She said Beckner was like a mentor to her.
“He was a great friend, teacher and he was always there for me,” Jeffers said. “He was kind of like a dad at work.”
Beckner “was an awesome judge,” Jeffers said.
“When he put the robe on, he was in control of his courtroom. As he would say, ‘He ran a tight ship,’ and that he did.”
When Beckner was on the bench, the courtroom “took on an air of professionalism and respect that it deserved. He demanded it,” Jeffers said.
Beckner was always fair in his interactions with defendants, Jeffers recalled.
“If you had a day in court, it was your day….your freedom allowed that and it didn’t matter if the charge was DUI or murder. You were having your day in court and it was your right,” Jeffers said. “He was always respectful unless people caused him (to act) otherwise.”
Greene County General Sessions Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. said that Beckner will be “deeply missed.”
“I am so deeply saddened to hear this news. Judge Beckner was a tremendous judge who was respected throughout the legal community,” Bailey said. “When I was a young lawyer, he was very kind to me and supportive of me.”
Watching Beckner preside over a case “was an experience,” Bailey recalled.
“Lawyers knew that if you were going to appear in front of him you had better be prepared and ready to go. He was well respected and known in East Tennessee as a judge who always did things the right way,” Bailey said.
Beckner “was also very considerate of the time and commitment it took for citizens to serve on a jury. He believed that everyone should do their civic duty and serve, and he did his part to move jury trials along so that the jurors didn’t have to serve for days at a time due to lawyers ‘wasting time.’”
Dan E. Armstrong, current 3rd Judicial District attorney general, said that Beckner was an exceptional judge.
“I was saddened to learn this morning of the passing of Judge Beckner. It was my honor to have known him and practiced in his court since 1986 until his retirement in 2006. Not only was Judge Beckner one of the finest trial judges in the state, he was a man of personal and professional integrity and a man of faith,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong said that Beckner “taught me much about the law, but even more about ethics and professionalism. I will miss him, but know he is in a much better place today.”
“On behalf of the employees of the district attorney’s office, I want to express my condolences to the family on the passing of a great judge, a great man, and a great mentor and friend,” Armstrong said.
Thomas Wright, 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judge, called Beckner “a foundational piece of the judiciary in this area.”
“He helped many young lawyers become better at their craft because of his exacting standards and he established utmost respect for the judiciary and the law. I was privileged to know him as a mentor and friend after being elected (General Sessions) judge myself in 1998,” Wright said.
Wright remembers Beckner as “a beautiful soul who cared deeply about the judiciary, but more importantly about his faith, his family and community.”
“A great light in East Tennessee has gone out,” Wright said.
Arrangements for Beckner are incomplete. For more about Beckner and his notable career, see the Thursday edition of The Greeneville Sun.
Former Staff Writer Tom Yancey contributed to this report