The new year will bring changes for the Rev. James Lively and Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, known as the “Cannonball Church.”
Lively, known as "Jamie" to his congregation and friends, recently submitted his resignation from his pastoral duties, effective Dec. 31.
A reception to honor Lively and his wife, Lynne, for their service will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, in Armitage Hall at the church, 201 N. Main St. The reception is open to the community.
Lively’s 25-year tenure at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church is the longest pastorate of his career. Having led churches in Arkansas, Kentucky and Texas, Lively and Lynne moved with their three daughters in 1997 to Greeneville.
Lively found both the church and community to be “a good fit.”
“The church allowed him to grow, and gave him the necessary support to do well,” he told congregants.
Lively said the natural beauty of the area has been a source of great pleasure, and he and his wife have appreciated the cultural and educational opportunities available to their daughters.
Lively “has enjoyed the welcoming nature of the congregation, its traditional yet flexible worship style and its commitment to nurturing the faith of young people through education programs, confirmation, mission trips and other activities,” he told congregants.
Lively “is grateful and proud” to have served as pastor when the church expanded its outreach ministries, including the Greene County Wood Ministry, Mobile Meals, the Tabernacle Soup Kitchen and other community services.
The Livelys will move to nearby Jonesborough. The couple told church members they “are trusting beyond what they can see,” exploring several fields for what their next calling might be.