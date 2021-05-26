Mental health issues are more than an abstract interest for veteran Jay Zimmerman, who paid a visit to Greeneville Tuesday during his trek this week from the Veterans Administration James H. Quillen Medical Center in Johnson City to draw attention to how extensive mental health issues are among veterans and the public.
A former Army staff sergeant, Zimmerman also is an outreach counselor for the VA and sees regularly the damage and suffering caused by mental health issues both small and large. The traumatic experience of losing a close friend to suicide only hours after he'd counseled that friend was one of the things that set him to thinking about how to do something to spotlight the often-veiled realities of mental health issues.
Mental health problems often are not veiled merely by personal, public and family hesitation to speak about them, but also because they don't always manifest in obvious or expected ways, according to Zimmerman. Depression, for example, might manifest in some individuals as anger rather than glum withdrawal.
What made his friend's suicide all the more painful was that, in counseling that friend, Zimmerman had said “all the right things” and followed the standard guidelines in which he'd been trained. He'd parted from his friend after that conversation with no hint of what soon would happen. The phone call that gave him the news jolted him terribly.
Afterward he began trying to think of what he might do to both sound the alarm and also point out resources for those facing mental health issues of their own, or of a friend or family member. The idea of a walk came to him one evening. His wife told him she thought it was a good idea.
He “pitched” it to the VA and found support. Thus the VA is sponsoring the hike as an outreach project, allowing Zimmerman to continue to receive his pay while on the road.
Zimmerman isn't walking alone. His immediate walking partner is his mellow 2-year-old bulldog, Beau, who at midday Tuesday enjoyed the coolness of a concrete slab in a pavilion at Greeneville's Veterans Memorial Park.
Beau stretched himself out on the concrete and alternated between dozing and enjoying the sweet-talking attentions and ear-scratches from visitors who came to meet him and his human buddy.
That's just Beau's style, Zimmerman indicated. Beau walks with him without being distracted by the things they encounter, including other dogs that bark at the trekkers from yards and windows.
Also with Zimmerman and Beau are the VA’s suicide prevention team, who divide into two teams to travel ahead of the walkers and also behind them.
They all come together at designated locations at midday, as they did Tuesday at Veterans Park, to chat with veterans and others who come to see what this whole thing is about. The support teams travel in vehicles rather than on foot.
Wednesday's midday stop was in Newport at Newport City Park. Thursday's stop will be at Patriot Park in Pigeon Forge, and on Friday the trek will wind up at Herbert Holt Park in Gatlinburg.
Those midday pauses are informal and unstructured, and last for three hours to allow for more people to have time to stop by, and also because it isn't possible to be exact to the minute about the time Zimmerman and Beau will reach the stop sites.
Monday, the day after they began the trek, Zimmerman and Beau visited David Crockett Birthplace Park, the first of their scheduled stops.
Tuesday at Veterans Park, the VA suicide prevention team had a table-load of resource materials to share with the people who stopped by. Several visitors were at the pavilion at the time Zimmerman took a few minutes to talk with The Greeneville Sun, and Beau took the same time to enjoy a good rest on the cool concrete.
If you are a veteran in crisis and are not sure what to do or where to turn, a Crisis Line exists to help you. The number is 1-800-273-1255.