The Johnson City Police Department is among local law enforcement agencies adding additional patrols over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
“The Johnson City Police Department will be out this weekend, and all summer, saturating the roads looking for impaired or distracted driving and drivers not wearing their seat belts,” a news release said.
The “100 Days of Summer” runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day and statistically shows an increase in traffic accidents, especially with teenage drivers, the news release said.
The goal of the increased presence and high visibility DUI enforcement “is to keep impaired drivers off the road and encourage safe travel over this holiday weekend,” the release said.
Enforcement efforts by Johnson City police resulted in 23 DUI arrests over the last five Memorial Day holiday weekends.
Over that same time frame, there were 28 injury accidents on Johnson City roadways including one fatality. “Before celebrating Memorial Day this year, make a choice between drinking or driving. If you choose to drink, designate a sober, reliable driver to get you home safely. If you’re planning on driving, commit to not drinking, wear a seatbelt, and put your cellphone down,” the release said.
Extra police enforcement over the holiday weekend will be conducted through a partnership with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, which provides funding for the project.