This Jeep Cherokee was involved in a collision about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday with a rollback truck hauling a car at the intersection of West Main Street and Marshall Lane. The Jeep came to rest behind a Marshall Lane car wash near the intersection. The driver was escorted to an ambulance after being freed from the vehicle.
A Dodge Ram rollback truck hauling a car was involved in a collision with a Jeep Cherokee about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. The Jeep pulled out of Marshall Lane at the intersection with West Main Street into the patch of the truck. The Jeep came to rest behind a car wash on Marshall Lane. The truck driver was uninjured. Jeep driver Marlene J. Brown suffered an apparent minor injury.
This Jeep Cherokee was involved in a collision about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday with a rollback truck hauling a car at the intersection of West Main Street and Marshall Lane. The Jeep came to rest behind a Marshall Lane car wash near the intersection. The driver was escorted to an ambulance after being freed from the vehicle.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
A Dodge Ram rollback truck hauling a car was involved in a collision with a Jeep Cherokee about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. The Jeep pulled out of Marshall Lane at the intersection with West Main Street into the patch of the truck. The Jeep came to rest behind a car wash on Marshall Lane. The truck driver was uninjured. Jeep driver Marlene J. Brown suffered an apparent minor injury.
A Greeneville woman escaped serious injury about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday when the sport utility vehicle she was driving was struck by a rollback truck hauling a car on West Main Street at Marshall Lane.
Marlene J. Brown was stopped on Marshall Lane at an intersection stop sign. Brown then made a right-hand turn into the path of an inbound 2022 Dodge Ram truck driven by Philip Z. Ruggles, according to a crash report by Greeneville police Officer Alison Brooks.
The truck collided with the driver’s side of the 2001 Jeep Cherokee. Brown continued driving through a parking lot until the SUV came to rest behind a car wash at 101 Marshall Lane.
Police, the Greeneville Fire Department and Greene County-Greeneville EMS responded. Firefighters used extrication tools to free Brown. She was escorted to a waiting ambulance by EMS personnel and taken to Greeneville Community Hospital with a suspected minor injury. Brown’s condition was not available Thursday morning.
Ruggles, an employee of Evans Towing in Newport, was not injured. The truck was driven from the scene and the Jeep, which sustained major damage, was towed.
Driver actions on the part of Brown include “improper turn” and failure “to observe warnings/instructions,” the report said.