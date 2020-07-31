Jeff Townsley will serve as interim principal at Greeneville High School following GHS Principal Patrick Fraley's resignation to accept a new administrative role in another district, according to a news release from the Greeneville City School District.
Fraley's last day with Greeneville City Schools will be Aug. 18.
Townsley has held the role of district chief student services officer for 10 years and was an assistant principal at Greeneville Middle School. He is respected throughout the district and is trusted by his colleagues, the release said.
“I am confident in Mr. Townsley’s leadership and in his ability to support and serve the students and educators at GHS in the manner in which they are accustomed and deserve,” stated Director of Schools Steve Starnes.
The position of Greeneville High School principal is now posted on the district web site. A team of stakeholders will be involved in the interview and hiring of the new high school principal and the process will be strategic and deliberate, the release said.