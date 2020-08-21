Chuck Jeffers was sworn in Friday for his third term as Greene County assessor of property, with his team of deputy assessors sworn in immediately after him.
The brief, statute-mandated ceremony was led by Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wright and took place in Jeffers’ office suite in the Greene County Annex building on Cutler Street. Attending were more than 20 people, including friends, family members and fellow county officials of Jeffers.
The oath administered by Wright is written in Tennessee’s statutes and essentially involves the assessor pledging to be honest and impartial in assessing property values within the county, and promising as well to alert county leaders should any effort by a property owner to defraud the county be detected.
Essentially the same vow was taken by the deputy assessors: Todd Sweat, Crystal Ricker, Chief Deputy Shana Justis, Twyla Trett, Cody Allen, Mark Hatcher and Richard Myers.
Jeffers spoke briefly, thanking those who attended and praising his staff members and family for their help on his behalf and that of Greene County.
Jeffers, who had extensive assessor experience as a deputy assessor prior to becoming Greene County’s property assessor in 2012, told those gathered that he was somewhat nervous in that he does not enjoy “the spotlight.”
Jeffers’ position was the only county office up for election/reelection on this year’s ballot.