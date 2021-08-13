The 3rd Judicial District was well represented at the recent election of officers for the Tennessee Trial Lawyers Association.
Chancellor Douglas T. Jenkins was installed as association 2021-22 president.
Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson was elected as association parliamentarian.
The 3rd Judicial District includes Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties.
The Tennessee Trial Judges Association was formed in 1976 as a non-partisan organization of participating circuit, criminal and chancery court judges from each county in the state.
Association judges “are dedicated to maintaining fair, independent and efficient judiciary,” a news release said.
Eligible to participate in the association are the 156 trial-level judges in the state who serve nearly 7 million Tennesseans.
Incoming association President Jenkins was appointed to the bench in 2013 and won election to an eight-year term in 2014. Jenkins is a graduate of the Nashville School of Law and Tennessee Tech University.
Pearson was elected to the Circuit Court judgeship in 2014 and is a graduate of the University of Tennessee School of Law and East Tennessee State University.
Judge J. Weber McCraw was appointed by Jenkins to serve as the vice president. He sits on the bench in the 25th judicial district, which includes Fayette, Hardeman, Lauderdale, McNairy, and Tipton counties. He was originally appointed to the court in 2005 and won reelection in 2006 and 2014.
Judge Valerie L. Smith from the 30th judicial district was appointed as secretary.
Chancellor Tony Childress is the organization’s treasurer. Chancellor Childress serves in the 29th Judicial District.
Appointed to serve on the executive committee this year are: Chancellor Elizabeth C. Asbury (8th Judicial District), Chancellor Jeffrey M. Atherton (11th Judicial District), Judge Joseph P. Binkley (20th Judicial District), Judge M. Wyatt Burk (17th Judicial District), Judge James L. Gass (4th Judicial District), Chancellor JoeDae L. Jenkins (30th Judicial District), Judge Brody Neill Kane (15th Judicial District), Judge Gary S. McKenzie (13th Judicial District), Judge Greg McMillan (6th Judicial District), Judge Roy B. Morgan (26th Judicial District), Jr., Judge Kathryn Wall Olita (19th Judicial District), Chancellor Louis W. Oliver, III (18th Judicial District), Judge Russell J. Parkes (22nd Judicial District), Chancellor John C. Rambo (1st Judicial District), Judge Darrell L. Scarlett (16th Judicial District), and Judge Stacy L. Street (1st Judicial District).