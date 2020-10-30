The American Job Center of Greeneville will host a job fair 1-3 p.m Thursday in the parking lot.
It will be an active job fair where employers will be seeking to hire qualified candidates for active job postings, said Veterans' Employment Representative with Johnson City's American Job Center Chris Hodgin.
Employers represented will be taking resumes or other contact information.
"There will be multiple employers from several industries actively recruiting for open jobs," Hodgin said.
It will be an outdoor, socially distanced event, and all participants are required to wear masks while attending.
For more information call 423-588-5600.