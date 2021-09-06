Shouting, shooting, chasing, gun smoke in the air and a body or two on the ground. It all happened quite noisily Saturday in downtown Greeneville, but no police showed up to restore the peace and quiet.
It all had happened before, too, 157 years ago to the day. The difference Saturday is that it was all make-believe, except the noise and the gun smoke. And also the location: the Dickson-Williams Mansion, which is the actual house where Confederate Gen. John Hunt Morgan spent the last hours of his life. He slept part of that time, but was rousted out of bed by the arrival of Federals who had gotten wind of his presence in Greeneville.
Fleeing the house, Morgan attempted to find safety but in the end was shot to death. There are various versions of the fine details of the shooting, but no debate about the final outcome (beyond the usual survival legends that often arise when a famous person dies). Morgan, the Confederacy’s dashing “Thunderbolt” raider, was gone.
Saturday, though, Morgan was back in the person of Greeneville’s Tim Massey, who fared little better than the real Morgan and wound up on a table inside the house with a mortician, portrayed by Chad Bogart, subbing for the real Greeneville mortician who embalmed Morgan.
Bogart, part of the staff of Carter County’s Sycamore Shoals State Park, said the embalming fluid used with Morgan would have been arsenic-based. The bottle Bogart used Saturday had nothing in it at all, to Massey’s good fortune.
The first scheduled event of the morning occurred at 11 a.m. with a gathering of actors portraying various Civil War generals and governmental leaders, each of whom spoke briefly, in character, of the role that individual played in the war and government of that time.
Gen. Robert E. Lee was portrayed by David Chaltas of Letcher County, Kentucky, who in his comments sounded a theme echoed by others later in the program. A view, influential in the South, that patriotic loyalty belonged first to the state and secondarily to the nation. Chaltas’s Lee declared near the end of his presentation that, had Lee’s state of Virginia remained loyal to the Union, Lee would have done the same. He had spent 36 years “wearing the blue” and did not easily turn against it, Chaltas said.
Chaltas presented Lee’s view that the war never should have happened, and ultimately was a tragic and unnecessary waste of American lives.
Among other actors in the “Meet the Generals” portion of the program were Greeneville’s Ric Dulaney as Basil Duke, and Joe Aldridge as Andrew Johnson, who was military governor of Tennessee as well as commander in chief of United States armed forces after he became president when Lincoln was killed. Aldridge’s comments focused on Johnson’s personally costly effort to restore national unity, post-war, without harm either to North or South.
Johnson’s predecessor Lincoln was portrayed by actor Tom Wright (not the local judge of the same name).
Massey portrayed Gen. Morgan and sketched out a history-in-brief of the man that included Morgan’s family connections to several other leaders on both sides of the war, and his almost uncanny skill at evasion and escape, including an escape from prison.
After the “Meet the Generals” presentations, presentations included “Celebrate Freedom,” featuring Christian and patriotic music by musician Caleb Howard, who performed from the porch of the mansion. Presenting commentary and readings was Chaltas, who also announced the start of the reenactment of the encounter that resulted in Morgan’s death.
That fast-moving activity led up to the “embalming” of the slain Confederate and a presentation on the history of the Williams family who resided in the mansion. Making that outdoor presentation was direct descendant Beverly Williams.
Also during the day’s activities, a $1,000 donation in support of the Dickson-Williams Mansion was presented by the Morgan’s Men Association, Inc. It will be used to furnish shutters for the bedroom in which Morgan slept the night he died.
The Dickson-Williams Mansion’s 200th anniversary is being celebrated throughout this year.
With pleasant weather and clear skies, organizers indicated Saturday they were happy with the well-attended event.