Greeneville’s “Hot Dog Man” John Price recently celebrated 20 years since he first parked his hot dog cart on the street outside the Greene County Courthouse in 2001 and introduced Nathan’s Famous hot dogs from New York to Greene County.
In those two decades Price, originally from upstate New York but a Greeneville resident since 1977 and a graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School, has moved his Top Dog Hot Dog stand from the courthouse to the corner of West Summer and Irish streets, changed the color of the umbrella over the cart and added more variety of sausages to his menu, but he said some things have not changed much.
“The original hot dog has always been the biggest seller because everybody at all ages likes those,” Price said.
In 2001, Nathan’s Famous did not distribute its hot dogs in the area, so Price had to order them in from New York until he sold enough of them that the company made him a licensed vendor, also giving him a red and yellow Nathan’s Famous umbrella that now marks his stand.
“I’m independent, but I’m officially licensed to carry Nathan’s,” Price explained. “The old umbrella was blue.”
For those interested in trying a different type of sausage, Price said he now offers a few that he decided to add over the years, usually after enjoying them himself.
“It started with just hot dogs and Polish sausages, and it just grew from experimenting and trying new things,” Price said. “Then, when COVID first hit there was a shortage on the Mettwurst and Kielbasa, so I added an Andouille sausage as a substitute just temporarily, but that was pretty popular, so it stayed. I now have five sausages plus the hot dog.”
In addition to the German Mettwurst and Bratwurst, Polish Kielbasa and Cajun Andouille sausages, Price sells sweet and spicy Italian sausages.
“The Mett was the most popular for a long time, then it was the Polish sausage and now the Italian has taken over. The Italians are invading,” Price said laughing.
He said his personal favorite are the Italian sausages.
In the time since getting the hot dog cart, which Price said was an idea his wife Ella had after browsing the internet for business venture ideas for herself, Price has enjoyed getting to know a great number of his customers well, and the love is mutual.
“Most people are creatures of habit,” Price said recently just before correctly guessing two customers’ orders as they approached.
“For the past 20 years, when I want a hot dog this is where I go,” said longtime regular customer Kelly Jones. Jones said he likes his hot dogs with ketchup and a Dr. Enuf to drink.
“We come here weekly and usually just get two hot dogs. We don’t eat the bread, but the hot dogs are great on their own,” said Brandi Crawford while waiting in line with her husband Mike. “Our kids always want to stop for a hot dog if they’re with us, too. We love our Hot Dog Man.”
“John is a good fellow, and you can’t beat a hot dog,” said Stephen Gosnell, who ordered his with chili, mustard, pickles and tomato. “It’s good food, and he’s just an all-around good guy.”
“He does a good job, and I come here pretty frequently. I usually get a sausage of some variety,” said Steve Starnes, director of Greeneville City Schools, one of many working in and near downtown who has found Top Dog to be a reliably quick and tasty lunch option.
“Coming here for lunch is the highlight of our day,” said Knoxville attorney Don Bosch, who walked the short distance from the federal courthouse with several colleagues to get a Bratwurst with mustard and relish.
“It’s the quickest lunch while I’m out doing errands,” said Tim Dunham, one of few regular customers who said he likes to switch up his meal. “I’ll even brave the weather for it.”
While many of his regular customers place the same order nearly every time, some of those have opted for a change to try one of the newer sausages and traded their old usual order for a new one.
“I used to get two hot dogs with chili, mustard and tomato, but he turned me on to these spicy Italian sausages three or four years ago, and it’s been that ever since,” said Bobby Jones, Jr., one of Price’s many repeat customers.
Cindy Morelock and Bridget Greene of Greene County Land & Auction said they both stick to their usual — the Mettwurst — since trying one for the first time at Top Dog.
“That’s the only thing we get now,” Greene said.
Greene and Morelock said Price regularly sets up his cart at their auctions on Saturdays.
“He’s been doing them with us for at least 15 years. He’s just like family to us, and he’s a good man and a benefit to the town.”
“I have lots of regulars, and what’s amazing to me is after 20 years, I still have new customers daily who are local and tell me they didn’t know we had a hot dog stand,” Price said. “It’s funny when they say, ‘if it’s good I’ll be back,’ and I say ‘you’ll be back,’ and then they are.”
Mark Schamel was one of those new repeat customers who had positive reviews on his second visit.
“I come from upstate New York, too, and I’ve been all over the world and eaten a lot of street foods,” he said. “This is the best you’re going to get.”
“Twenty years has been fabulous. Greeneville has been fantastic to me from the beginning,” Price said. “My favorite part is the friends I’ve made and the banter back and forth with customers. I still enjoy it every day.”