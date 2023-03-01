Johnny Powers’ mission in life was ensuring the safety of others in the South Greene community.
Friends and colleagues paid tribute to Powers, who passed away Tuesday morning at the Johnson City Medical Center.
As longtime chief of the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department and in many other walks of life, Powers set an example of leadership passed on to many others.
Those who know Powers expressed deep respect for him Tuesday.
“Johnny Powers is an icon in the South Greene community. He dedicated 51 years of his life serving the citizens of Greene County in the firefighting capacity, including 32 years as chief of the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department,” current South Greene fire Chief David Weems said.
Powers was a charter member when the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department was organized in 1972. He stepped down as chief on Jan. 1, 2021, but his legacy at the fire department lives on.
“Chief Powers cared deeply for his family, friends, and community. He always had a ‘service above self’ attitude, and never wanted any recognition for his efforts,” Weems said. “His leadership, vision, and dedication to the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department helped grow the department into a well- respected, successful organization.”
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt, a longtime volunteer first responder and former St. James Volunteer Fire Department chief, has many memories of Powers.
“I have known Johnny for over 40 years, from seeing him at the tobacco warehouses when I was a young child, to the fire service, and to him managing Johnson City Chemical Co. He was dedicated to his community and county and it showed in the pride he had for the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department,” Holt said.
Powers spent countless hours in the service of the community.
“Very seldom did he miss a fire call. He was an old school firefighter (who) encouraged many new generations within the fire service. They don’t come any better than Johnny Powers. He will be truly missed,” Holt said.
State Rep. David Hawk also counted Powers as a friend.
“Johnny Powers was the perfect example of a man who knew how to care for his family and his community,” Hawk said. “Johnny kept his community safe through his service on the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department, kept his agriculture community served through his business endeavors and cared for his family as a proud father and grandfather.”
Powers set a lasting example for others.
“When each of us strive to live the life our Lord intended, Johnny Powers showed myself and others how to live that life. Greene County has been made better because Johnny Powers was in our community. I share my condolences and deepest sympathies with the Powers family as they mourn their loss,” Hawk said.
Powers was 26 when members of the South Greene Ruritan Club decided to charter the fire department. The St. James High School graduate was one of its youngest firefighters at the time.
Before the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department was formed, Powers said there was no organized system in the community to respond to fires.
“There was nobody,” he said in a 2021 interview.
After a Ruritan Club meeting one night in 1972, “Everybody put $5 in a hat” to pay for a state charter, Powers said.
“Then we started a (fire department) meeting,” he said.
Cecil Crum was elected fire department chief. Powers became a lieutenant, a position he held for six years before becoming fire chief in 1978.
From humble beginnings, Powers and the other charter members soon set about making the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department a professional organization.
Several people who began as South Greene volunteer firefighters made emergency services a career, including Weems and Greeneville Fire Department Chief Alan Shipley.
“I’m very proud of them,” Powers said.
In a 2021 interview, Shipley noted the impact Powers had on his life.
Shipley began his career with the fire department in the mid-1980s just out of high school. He
remembers Powers “encouraging me early, not only to become a member of the department, but emphasizing the importance of being dedicated to the department. Being there for your neighbor in their time of need. Helping the community was a priority to him.”
Under Powers’ leadership, many improvements were made over the years in the quality of service provided by the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department.
“Chief Powers always encouraged training and being prepared for what may come,” Shipley said. “I feel he was instrumental in the success of the department, whether it was going door to door on the annual fund raiser drive to planning for the future of the department.”
Powers was a modest man.
“He would always give credit to the members for the success of the department, but Chief Powers worked countless hours behind the scenes taking care of business affairs, and ensuring the department had the necessary facilities and equipment to serve the community,” Weems said.
Those who knew and learned from Powers said they grew personally through their association with him.
“I am thankful to have known Johnny Powers as a mentor, a brother in the fire service, and most importantly a friend. The world would be a better place if there were more people like him,” Weems said. “He will certainly be missed, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who were blessed to have known him.”
Powers remained active in the fire department after stepping down as chief.
“I have been in office 32 years,” he said in 2021. “The years have passed by. I continue to see a need for the fire department to grow and I want to be a part of it.”
Powers considered the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department his “second family” and had no regrets about stepping forward in 1972 to take a central role in its formation.
“I wanted to serve the community. I couldn’t think of anything that would be any better,” he said.
Arrangements for Powers are incomplete. They will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service.