Restore Ukraine, a nonprofit organization that provides shelter, food and other assistance to the people in war-torn Ukraine, has become an implementing partner of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to provide safe living spaces for displaced and war-affected people in Kharkiv Region, according to a news release.
Yaroslav “Yaro” Hnatusko, a native of Ukraine and graduate student at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, is co-founder and executive director of Restore Ukraine.
Thousands of Kharkiv families have been forced to abandon their homes during the Russian invasion. Many people who have lost their dwellings or have been forced to leave them are in urgent need of humanitarian support, facing homelessness and hunger, as winter approaches. Now, when winter is coming and the average temperature in this region ranges between 14 and 17 degrees Fahrenheit, many local residents remain without a roof over their heads. Such weather conditions make the upcoming winter unbearable, the organization said in its news release.
“Many of these people have nowhere to turn for refuge, so we are committed to helping them rebuild and find suitable shelter for their children and other loved ones before another brutal winter sets in,” Hnatusko said.
With funding from international donors, including USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, European Community Humanitarian Aid Office, German Federal Foreign Office, Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UN's country-based pooled funds), the government of Canada, and more, Restore Ukraine supports IOM in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of permanent living accommodations and temporary shelters. The project includes the distribution of 5,000 shelter repair kits enabling volunteer support to assist families who cannot do the repair work themselves, as well as the implementation of direct repair works on 60 private households that are currently unsuitable for living in the coming winter. Additionally, the project focuses on winterization of a collective center in Kharkiv that is currently housing displaced persons from around the Eastern region of Ukraine.
The project focuses on the most vulnerable populations. These include families with two or more children; single parents with several teenagers; people with medical needs, chronic illnesses or disabilities; elderly people; and people who were injured during the war — everyone who could no longer survive on their own.
Kharkiv has been hit particularly hard by the invasion. According to the mayor's administration, Russian artillery has destroyed more than 11,000 residential buildings, including 8000-plus apartment complexes and private households. Out of them, almost 900 belonged to the social infrastructure that regular people used daily – kindergartens, schools, universities, and hospitals.
“We are extremely grateful for the International Organization for Migration’s support in helping us secure suitable living space for many Ukrainians in dire need,” Hnatusko added. “This partnership allows Restore Ukraine to make construction materials accessible for the community and make necessary repairs in the damaged Kharkiv neighborhoods.”
Making the winter extremely cold, Russian missiles set a new target to paralyze the country – ongoing shelling already damaged between 30% to 40% of energy infrastructure facilities, according to the authorities, leaving some people without heating. Power supply has been disrupted throughout the whole country including in Kharkiv where Restore Ukraine operates.
“Since the bombing doesn’t stop, Restore Ukraine is committed to reaching all displaced natives who haven’t been able to relocate and to provide them with life-saving assistance,” Hnatusko said. “Kharkiv is by far the city that has suffered the most destruction in this invasion. These people are our family members, our friends, and our co-workers, and they’re enduring unspeakable hardships. Things will get even worse this winter. But Restore Ukraine will continue to employ all means possible to help them — we won’t rest until they can rest and peace is restored.”