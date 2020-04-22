The Joint Board of Education will consider the purchase of a new vehicle alignment system for the automotive repair program at the Greene Technology Center at the board’s meeting Thursday.
The purchase is being considered because the system currently in use was purchased in 2005 and has now served its useful life.
Also on the agenda is consideration of roof replacement on the custodian house and a report from Greene Technology Center Principal Randy Wells.
The Joint Board, made up of both the Greeneville and Greene County school boards, will meet at 6 p.m.
A recording of the meeting will be available online at the Greene County Schools website, www.greenek12.org, on Friday morning.