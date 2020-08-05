A first-of-its-kind training exercise involving the Greeneville Fire Department and members of Greene County's volunteer departments will be held Saturday.
The Greeneville Fire Department will host the “Live Burn" firefighting class at its training center on Baileyton Road.
Trainers and other members of the Greeneville Fire Department will work with volunteer firefighters in a live fire scenario.
County Mayor Kevin Morrison said in an email that the county is in the process of establishing an agreement with the Greeneville Fire Department “to periodically train our volunteers, resulting in a more professional county fire service and trained firefighters.”
“This represents a first for Greeneville and Greene County. Greeneville’s premier in-house built training facility allows us to get the training and state certifications formerly available only at the state facility in Bell Buckle” near Nashville, Morrison said in an email.
“This serves as an additional incentive for our volunteers to know that they will not have to travel away from their families,” Morrison said.
Instruction will be provided at a number of stations set up for the exercise. Different firefighting skills will be tested, Morrison said.
Morrison thanked organizers for their efforts in planning the training exercise, including Greeneville fire Chief Alan Shipley and fire department Training Officer Ryan Holt.
Holt is also chief of the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department. Some volunteer fire departments in Greene County train cooperatively on a routine basis.
Holt said in an email that the exercise is the first cooperative “live burn checkoff.”
He said the Live Burn class totals 64 hours of instruction and began in February. There are 16 students. Holt taught the class as an instructor affiliated with the Tennessee Fire and Codes Academy.
Holt said students have to pass the 64-hour class before they can attend a live burn checkoff.
Holt described the checkoff as “a three-part system to get them certified as a Firefighter 1" through the Tennessee Firefighting Personnel Standards and Education Commission. A firefighter must complete the checkoff before doing interior fire attack, he said.
Holt said the next step for the firefighters is to take a hazmat awareness and operation class and pass a written test, and then take the Firefighter 1 certification test.
“This is a big accomplishment for volunteer firefighters,” he said.
Cooperative training exercises by members of volunteer fire departments with the Greeneville Fire Department will benefit all Greene County residents, Morrison said.