Joint, City School Boards To Meet Oct 26, 2022 1 hr ago The Joint Board of Education will consider one budget amendment when it meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Greene Technology Center.Other agenda items include disposal of surplus textbooks and a report from the GTC principal.When the board adjourns, the Greeneville Board of Education will meet to consider a request from the Greeneville Education Association to engage in collaborative conferencing.Also on the Greeneville school board's agenda is a budget amendment and consideration of board policy revisions on first reading.