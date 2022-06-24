Members of both local school boards approved a budget for the Greene Technology Center on Thursday evening for the 2022-23 school year.
The budget of $2,009,388 initially had a deficit of $88,053, but the board approved moving funds out of the fund balance for the school to cover other costs and freeing up the funds to cover the deficit.
Ellen Lipe, chief financial officer for Greeneville City Schools, which serves as fiscal agent for the Greene Technology Center, said multiple factors led to differences between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 budgets and discussed what she said were the highlights. She discussed data from 2020-21, as well as the past year, because school funding has not decreased since that fiscal year due to the pandemic.
“Our property and sales tax collections are doing really well this year,” Lipe said. “Property tax is up 3.44% over last year, and we’re projecting 2% growth on that, which gives us $22,026 more than we had budgeted last year.”
Sales tax was up more significantly, she said.
“Sales tax collections are up 16.48% over 2020-21, and we’re projecting 4% growth, which gives us about $50,000 extra,” Lipe said.
School system contributions are calculated based on enrollment, and those come to $312,000 from Greene County Schools and $192,923 from Greeneville City.
“We will not be receiving Perkins funding this year, and that takes out $115,644,” she said.
Typically the GTC budget includes federal Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education (CTE) funding, which covers costs for students to take industry certification exams and can also be used for other CTE-related school needs.
A new requirement from the state for all schools operated jointly, such as GTC is between the two local school systems, to have a formal, written agreement for operations has led to the loss of the Perkins funds.
The school was started in 1974 without any such agreement, and attempts to create one in October 2021 to ensure the school could receive its Perkins funding this year were unsuccessful as the boards and school system directors disagreed on the level of say the county would have in hiring the principal.
Principal of GTC since 2017 Randy Wells retired in May, and the directors agreed on the selection of Assistant Principal Aaron Flanary to succeed him, but the disagreement prompted the Greene County Commission to request the county school system to look at leaving the technology center. During its meeting Thursday, the county school board approved a proposal and formal request for $15 million to send to the commission to add on-campus options to two of the four county high schools.
To make up part of the loss of the Perkins funding, Lipe said Greeneville City Schools will direct a $48,000 grant to the GTC, and $21,708 more in state funding than the school received last year will also help.
GTC employees will see a salary scale step increase as part of the overall Greeneville City Schools budget, which was approved in May, and employee health insurance costs are up 4.9%, Lipe said the school system recently learned from the state. She said rising utilities costs drove up the figure budgeted for next year by 4%.
“On the general purpose side, we’ve increased our instructional supplies and equipment by $20,000 and our vocational equipment by $65,000, and that is really in lieu of the Perkins funds. It just moves it from one place to another, from general purpose instead of federal,” Lipe explained.
To balance the budget she recommended taking $88,053 out of the GTC fund balance, leaving $270,573, and the board approved the budget balanced at $2,009,388.
In other business the board also approved four Carmen Cox scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each. Scholarships through the Carmen Cox Scholarship Trust, established in 1996 through the T. Elmer Cox estate in his wife’s memory, are to provide assistance for post-secondary education to outstanding business students in each of the local high schools. Greeneville City Schools serves as trustee and appoints a committee to determine scholarship amounts and recipients each year.
The scholarships went to Kennedy Click, William Crews, Park Mitchel and Landon Wright, all Greeneville High School students. Lipe noted the scholarship is open and usually awarded to students in both systems, but she said no Greene County students applied this year.
The board also approved the GTC’s financial statements for May and a final budget amendment for 2021-22 to add $63,500 due to lower-than-anticipated enrollment and higher tax revenue collections, Lipe said, and heard a report from Principal Aaron Flanary.
Flanary reported his former position as assistant principal was recently filled and that 72 GTC students earned a Work Keys certification at the end of the spring semester. Twenty-four percent of those students scored the highest level platinum, and he said the school sent six students to compete nationally in technical skills across multiple subjects.
He also said the school is currently screening applicants for new cosmetology and aviation instructors and developing agreements with Tusculum University for additional dual enrollment options.
The Joint Board of Education will meet next at GTC in October.