The Joint Board of Education will consider a budget for the Greene Technology Center totaling a little over $1.9 million for the 2021-22 school year on Thursday.
The Joint Board is comprised of all members of both the Greeneville City and Greene County school boards. It meets quarterly to oversee the Greene Technology Center.
Also on the agenda is approval of three Carmen Cox scholarship recipients who are being granted $2,500 each from the Carmen Cox scholarship trust, established in 1996 by the T. Elmer Cox estate in memory of his wife.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m., following the meeting of the Greene County Board of Education, at the Greene Technology Center, 1121 Hal Henard Road.