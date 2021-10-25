The Joint Board of Education will consider supporting a funding request to be submitted to local governments for an expansion of the Greene Technology Center’s welding shop on Thursday.
The Joint Board includes all members of both the Greene County and Greeneville City school boards and meets quarterly to oversee the Greene Technology Center.
According to the agenda, the current shop is 2,482 square feet, and the recommended size for a welding training shop is 100 square feet per student plus an area for fabrication. The proposed addition would add 2,025 square feet at a total cost of $400,000.
The technology center was awarded $47,000 from a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Facilities Services grant through the Town of Greeneville in April 2020, and $25,000 of the technology center’s fund balance was approved for the project in 2018.
The board will consider whether or not to support requesting the remaining funds from the Town of Greeneville and Greene County.
Also on the agenda is a joint operation agreement for the Greene Technology Center, which would be the first of its kind for the technology center since it opened in 1974, as well as a spot welder for the collision repair program at a cost of $25,000 in federal Perkins grand funding.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Greene Technology Center, 1121 Hal Henard Road.