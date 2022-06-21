Members of both local school boards will consider a $2 million budget for the Greene Technology Center for the 2022-23 school year on Thursday.

The Joint Board combines members of both the Greeneville City and Greene County school boards and meets quarterly to oversee the Greene Technology Center.

Recipients of this year’s Carmen Cox scholarships and an amendment to the 2021-22 budget are also on the agenda.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Technology Center, 1121 Hal Henard Road.

