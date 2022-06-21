Joint School Board To Consider GTC Budget For 2022-23 Jun 21, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Members of both local school boards will consider a $2 million budget for the Greene Technology Center for the 2022-23 school year on Thursday.The Joint Board combines members of both the Greeneville City and Greene County school boards and meets quarterly to oversee the Greene Technology Center.Recipients of this year’s Carmen Cox scholarships and an amendment to the 2021-22 budget are also on the agenda.The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Technology Center, 1121 Hal Henard Road. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joint Board Of Education Budget School Agenda Recipient Greene Technology Center Carmen Cox Meeting School Board Joint Board Greeneville City Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now Authorities Continue Investigation Into Fatal Greeneville Shooting TBI Releases Names In Linked Homicide, Suicide Loss Of Greeneville Shooting Victim Deeply Felt American Calendar Acquires Brown Manufacturing 90 Years After Split Missing Greeneville Woman Found Unharmed Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.