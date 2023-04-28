Future use of the Greene Technology Center moved forward Thursday night as the Greeneville and Greene County school boards voted for a property survey to be conducted.
The Greeneville and Greene County school systems have agreed to continue operating the center jointly this school year while Career & Technical Education (CTE) additions are planned at the county's West Greene and Chuckey-Doak high schools.
In January 2024, the county will let the city know its intentions for the joint operation, according to Greeneville Director of Schools Steve Starnes.
Starnes presented the boards a map of the GTC property, split in ownership by one-third Town of Greeneville and two-thirds Greene County Schools.
Starnes said a committee studying use of the property met April 6. Committee members include: Starnes, Greene County Director of Schools David McLain; school board chairpersons Rick Tipton (county) and Cindy Luttrell (city); Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison; Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty; City Administrator Todd Smith; Cindy Bowman, county schools CTE director; Beverly Miller, Greeneville assistant director for administration; County Attorney Roger Woolsey, and GTC Principal Aaron Flanary.
Starnes noted that the county schools are interested in maintaining use of the adjacent Thomas Howard McNeese Educational Center.
In other business the boards authorized the creation of an inventory list for dividing items at the center. The list will be presented at a future meeting.
The two boards meet quarterly as the Joint Board of Education, and the next meeting is set for June 22.
The Joint Board voted to accept the 2022 GTC audited financial statements. The audit conducted by Rodefer Moss & Co. had a clean opinion with no findings, according to Ellen Lipe, Greeneville City Schools chief financial officer.
Lipe also presented a budget amendment that was approved by the Joint Board. The amendment totaling $35,986 included John Deere Grant allocations and other minor items.
Special recognition was given to gold-medal winners in the SkillsUSA state competition. An article on these winners ran in the April 27 edition.
In his principal's report, Flanary said spring semester enrollment totals 353 students. For yearly enrollment, 47.8% is county, and 52.2% is city.
Flanary said he would give a more detailed breakdown of enrollment at the next meeting.