The Greene County and Greeneville City school boards did not reach a consensus on a joint operation agreement for the Greene Technology Center on Thursday evening.
The technology center has operated without any formal general agreement since it opened in 1974, Principal Randy Wells said. He said that changes in funding, name and organization have occurred in that time without substantial disagreement, but having an agreement in place would have multiple benefits including an easier process with federal Perkins funding.
“It has become increasingly cumbersome to negotiate the Perkins oversight and satisfy all of the requirements that are currently in place with a modern audit,” said Wells. “There are also advantages to having this agreement for legal and liability occurrences. It is also advantageous to not rely on institutional memory to ensure a harmonious continuation of this endeavor.”
Wells presented two options he said were developed through meetings with leaders from both school systems and attorney Chris McCarty as well as Greene County attorney Roger Woolsey with two undecided details the board discussed: whether either district would be required to provide a one- or two-year notice to terminate the agreement and how much authority the director of Greene County Schools would have in hiring the principal.
Because Greeneville City Schools serves as the fiscal agent for the technology center, employees are considered city schools employees. However Director of Greene County Schools David McLain said that when Wells was hired in 2017, he was involved in the decision-making process with the previous director of Greeneville City Schools before Steve Starnes.
“I can only speak from personal experience from action that took place with hiring Mr. Wells, but I was part of that interview process,” McLain said. “Dr. Morehouse and I discussed, and I felt like we were on equal terms in reference to hiring, so that’s what I would propose.”
Board members also discussed how the decision should be made if a principal is to be let go, and Greene County board member Minnie Banks suggested writing into the agreement that if the directors do not agree, the joint board should have a called meeting to vote.
“I think as far as hiring the principal it should be a joint decision, and if that person needs to be let go and the directors can’t come to an agreement on that, then the board should be called in to vote on it,” Banks said.
“We’ve always worked well together, and I’d like to see us continue that,” said Nathan Brown, a member of the Greene County board.
“We’ve not had a document in 47 years, and we have two directors that work well together, but this document would be for the directors of the future, too, and we don’t know if it will always be the case that they will work so well together,” said Greeneville City School Board Chair Cindy Luttrell.
Both boards voted separately on the two agreements presented, but neither option was approved by both boards, so they voted unanimously to revisit the issue.
In other business the board gave approval for Wells to request funding from local entities for an expansion to the technology center’s welding shop. The expansion would add more than 2,000 square feet, which would allow more adult students to take Tennessee College of Applied Technology Morristown’s course at the technology center, which Wells said currently has a waiting list, as well as for more high school students to actively practice welding during the day. The current welding laboratory is just under 2,500 square feet.
“In our day program we put 25 students in there, but half of them are watching while the other half works, so it’s not the best return on teaching 25 students,” Wells said. “It just makes sense to expand.”
The project is estimated to total $400,000, but the board approved $25,000 for the expansion in 2018, and in 2020 the technology center was awarded a USDA Community Facilities Services grant through the Town of Greeneville in the amount of $47,000.
Wells said he sought approval from the board Thursday in order to begin requesting the remaining funds, which he proposed in the amounts of $109,333 from the Town of Greeneville and $218,667 from Greene County. He said those amounts are reflective of the city and the county’s ownership of the building.
The board also approved a purchase of a spot welder for the center’s collision repair program and security camera upgrades.
The next meeting of the Joint Board of Education will be in January.