The Tennessee Court of Appeals detailed in a written opinion why it reduced the prison sentence of Erick Eugene Jones Jr. from 50 to 25 years in connection to the violent deaths of two babies in 2014, and dismissed convictions for crimes Jones was convicted of in connection to one of the victims.
Fourteen-month-old Kynsleigh Easterly and 2-month-old Trinity Brooke Tweed were found unresponsive on the morning of Dec. 17, 2014, in the North Hardin Street house they lived in with mother Kendra Lashae Tweed and Jones.
Prosecution testimony at Jones’ September 2018 Greene County Criminal Court jury trial revealed that the girls both died of separation of their spinal cords from the bases of their brains. Their bodies were also covered with bruises and abrasions.
The Criminal Court jury convicted Jones, now 27, of facilitation of first-degree felony murder during the perpetration of aggravated child abuse of Kynsleigh Easterly, facilitation of first-degree felony murder during the perpetration of aggravated child neglect of Kynsleigh, facilitation of first-degree felony murder during the perpetration of aggravated child abuse of Trinity Tweed and facilitation of first-degree felony murder during the perpetration of aggravated child neglect of Trinity.
Criminal facilitation generally refers to knowingly assisting another person in the commission of a crime.
The jury also found Jones guilty of facilitation or knowing aggravated assault of Kynsleigh, aggravated child neglect of Kynsleigh, facilitation or knowing aggravated assault of Trinity, and aggravated child neglect of Trinity.
Each of the counts reflected different theories of the crimes. Some of the charges were merged by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. at sentencing.
APPELLATE COURT RULING
The appeal filed with the Court of Criminal Appeals in Knoxville contended that evidence presented at trial does not support Jones’ convictions.
The appeal also stated that the trial court erred by sentencing Jones to consecutive prison terms for the crimes of which he was convicted.
Testimony during Jones’ trial suggested that the mother of the children, Kendra Lashae Tweed, caused the deaths of the children by violently shaking them hours before Tweed called 911 Dispatch and said one of her children was not breathing.
Tweed, 28, was charged in 2015 with with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated child abuse and two counts of aggravated child neglect.
Tweed entered a guilty plea in June 2019 in Greene County Criminal Court to two counts each of facilitation of aggravated child endangerment and facilitation of aggravated child neglect.
Tweed was sentenced by Dugger to 30 years in prison at 30 percent release eligibility. She was sentenced to 30 years on each of the four felonies she entered guilty pleas to, with the sentences to run concurrently.
In the opinion published Wednesday, the appellate court affirmed Jones’ convictions relating to Trinity Tweed of facilitation of felony murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse, facilitation of aggravated assault, and aggravated child neglect were affirmed.
The appeals court dismissed Jones’ convictions relating to Kynsleigh Easterly for facilitation of felony murder during the perpetration of aggravated child abuse, facilitation of felony murder during the perpetration of aggravated child neglect, aggravated assault and aggravated child neglect.
CONVICTIONS REVERSED
The appellate court referenced the crimes Jones was convicted of relating to Kynsleigh in its opinion.
Evidence “viewed in the light most favorable to the state shows that (Kenrda Tweed) shook (Easterly), causing serious bodily injury. However, no evidence shows that (Jones) was aware of the co-defendant’s intent to commit the offense,” Judge Robert H. Montgomery Jr. wrote on behalf of the appeals court.
Evidence at trial showed that Jones was in the same room when the baby was fatally injured, but did not show he “furnished substantial assistance” in the act that caused the baby’s death.
Jones’ “mere presence is insufficient for a rational jury to find that (he) committed the offense of facilitation of felony murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse of (Kynsleigh).”
Jones told law enforcement interviewers that he was under the influence of drugs and he and Tweed “freaked out” when they realized the baby was dead. They waited for several hours before calling for help, trial testimony showed.
“Although the evidence shows aggravated child abuse by the co-defendant, it does not show the co-defendant knowingly neglected (Kynsleigh) so as to adversely affect her health and welfare,” the opinion states.
The evidence doesn’t show that Tweed committed aggravated child neglect that resulted in Kynsleigh’s death, so it follows that “evidence is insufficient for a rational jury to find that (Jones) committed the offense of facilitation of felony murder in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect.”
No evidence exists that Jones knew that “the co-defendant intended to assault (Kynsleigh),” the opinion states.
Evidence “does not support (Jones’) conviction for aggravated child neglect of (Kynsleigh), either as the principal actor or under a theory of criminal responsibility,” the appellate court wrote.
Trial testimony suggested that Kendra Tweed had become very frustrated taking care of the baby and toddler. In a recorded call made by Tweed to Jones while he was in the Greene County Detention Center on an unrelated matter one month before the childrens’ deaths, crying could be heard in the background and Tweed told him she was “about to lose her … mind,” according to the recording played at trail for the jury. Jones also told a relative that Tweed was “sick of kids.”
In affirming the crimes committed against Trinity Tweed that Jones was convicted of, the appeals court wrote that based on the evidence, a “rational jury” could conclude that Jones knew Tweed “intended to commit aggravated child abuse of (Trinity),” and that the jury could conclude that Jones “furnished substantial assistance in the commission of the felony by failing to intervene” before a fatal injury was inflicted on the baby.
Given the injuries that caused the death of the 2-month-old, “no evidence shows that immediate medical intervention” would have resulted in the baby being revived.
Jones “cannot, therefore, be convicted on this evidence of facilitation of felony murder in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect (of Trinity),” the appeallte court wrote.
Sufficient evidence exists for the conviction of facilitation of of aggravated assault of the 2-month-old because Jones “knowingly furnished substantial assistance to the co-defendant by failing to intervene in the aggravated assault of (Trinity) for a couple of minutes,” the opinion states.
In affirming the aggravated child neglect conviction in relation to Trinity, the appellate court wrote that Jones witnessed the “violent assault” on the baby “and did nothing to stop it for a couple of minutes.”
SENTENCING REACTION
Jones was sentenced by Dugger to an effective sentence of 25 years for convictions regarding the 14-month-old, and a consecutive 25-year prison term for convictions in connection with the death of the 2-month-old.
“The court ordered the defendant’s sentences to be served consecutively because the offenses were committed while the defendant was on probation and because (Jones) had an extensive criminal history,” the opinion states.
Because of the dismissal of the charges against Jones, the Court of Criminal Appeals reduced his effective sentence to 25 years.
Jones had been charged with first-degree murder and could have received the death penalty if convicted of that crime. District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong, who was lead prosecutor at trial, said he was “deeply disappointed” by the the appellate court ruling.
Armstrong said his office “is in discussions with the state attorney general’s office to appeal this decision to the Tennessee Supreme Court.”
Armstrong said the appellate court decision will not result in a new trial.
“My heart goes out to the family of these precious babies and I hope at the end of the day, we will have the original verdicts and sentences reinstated,” he said.
The convictions were appealed on behalf of Jones by his lawyer, Douglas L. Payne.
Payne declined to comment on the case Thursday.