Evidence against a man who allegedly fired gunshots July 28 at a Greeneville police officer will be presented to a Greene County Grand Jury.
Joseph Dale Hale, 29, of 1046 Kingsport Highway, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, theft of property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $2,500, and theft of property valued at more than $10,000 but less than $60,000.
No officers were injured in connection with the incident, which triggered a multi-agency manhunt in Greeneville that ended with Hale being taken into custody.
Hale is being held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center. He appeared Tuesday in General Sessions Court. Hale’s case was waived to the Greene County Grand Jury, according to court documents.
Pending charges on earlier cases were also waived to the grand jury.
Early on the afternoon of July 28, a Greeneville police officer attempted a traffic stop on a car driven by Hale, 29, of 1046 Kingsport Highway. The car, reported stolen earlier that week, did not stop.
Another officer attempted a traffic stop on Arnold Road. Hale allegedly continued to evade police.
Police knew that Hale had multiple felony arrest warrants.
The vehicle pursuit ended in the 500 block of North Hill Street. Hale exited the car and allegedly fired three rounds in the direction of an officer from a 9 millimeter handgun, a police report said.
Hale ran toward North Irish Street as additional officers arrived and set up a perimeter, from Baileyton Road to U.S. 11E and North Main Street.
A manhunt began that ended when Hale was located more than five hours later on Poor Farm Road. Police recovered a handgun and ammunition.
Unrelated charges filed earlier in July and previous months against Hale include several theft of property counts and failure to appear in court.
Hale entered guilty pleas on March 31 in Greene County Criminal Court to counts of theft of property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $2,500 and theft of property valued at more than $10,000 but less than $60,000 in connection with charges filed in 2020.
A probation revocation hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3 in Greene County Criminal Court.
An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the July 28 incident continues. Investigation results will be forwarded to 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong.