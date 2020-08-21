Dr. Robert Locklear’s world crumbled in 2013 — at his own hands, he admits — and he looked to have lost his profession as a physician.
Now, almost seven years later, Locklear has opened a private practice after regaining his medical license during recovery from the addiction in the same place that he had some of his most difficult days, Greeneville.
“I let a lot of people down — my family, my patients and the community,” he said. “This gives me a chance to give back to the community and make it right. Folks in Greeneville have accepted and welcomed me. It is a such a blessing to have this opportunity.”
While his initial inclination was to find another place to make a fresh start, Locklear said he prayed for direction.
“I felt God was telling me to stay so I could make amends and help me work through some of my shame, guilt and remorse for what I had done,” he said.
Locklear credits God for giving him direction and strength as well as placing him in circumstances to enable him to recover from his addiction to drugs and alcohol
Asked about himself, Locklear responded that he is a Christian, a husband, a father and a physician who is in recovery.
“I am grateful for where God has led me,” he said.
Locklear said he was asked a similar question by a counselor in a drug rehabilitation program while in prison and he replied that he was a doctor. The counselor responded that he did not ask what Locklear does, but about him.
“If he had asked what was most important in my life, I would have said my wife and my children,” Locklear continued. “However, if you had followed me around, what would have been most important was my work and partying.”
MOVE TO GREENEVILLE
Locklear and his family moved to Greeneville when he took a position with what was then Takoma Adventist Hospital after he graduated from Duke University and completed his residency in a hospital in Virginia.
His family settled in Greeneville, finding the community welcoming, and Locklear began his practice.
A workaholic, Locklear said he was also searching for something, and tried to find it in the drugs and alcohol. In his personal testimony, Locklear talks of his resentment toward his mother, who he felt loved his stepfather and brother more than him, as fueling his use of alcohol and drugs. Another factor was grief over his grandmother’s death and a sense of guilt for feeling he should have paid closer attention to her complaints of not feeling well before she died.
In 2013, when the Third Judicial Drug Task Force showed up at his office to arrest him for cocaine use, Locklear said he had been aware that law enforcement had been following him for several months.
“I knew it, but my addiction had such a hold on me, I couldn’t do anything,” he said.
Locklear was ordered to rehabilitation, but ran from the program. He was then picked up by a bounty hunter, and the judge ordered him to be incarcerated.
“I tell people that the worst day of my life turned out to be the best day of my life,” he said.
He spent 11 days in jail before being released to await final sentencing. That time allowed him to sober up, Locklear said.
At that point, the physician sought God’s help. “He has helped me through countless situations,” he said.
Locklear first experiences with drug rehabilitation came during his incarceration and following his release, which he described as productive time.
“I was riddled with shame, regret, remorse and guilt, but it was also therapeutic in facing what I had done,” he said.
Looking back, Locklear said he can see God’s hand in circumstances through his recovery, including the birth of his youngest daughter. With the loss of his medical license after his arrest, Locklear cared for his baby daughter while awaiting sentencing, and his wife worked to support the family.
“It was the only thing for me to do,” he said. “But it helped keep me clean and sober.”
Locklear was sentenced to two years in federal prison, and he said he was fortunate to be sent to a facility that had a drug rehabilitation program. For his participation in the nine-month program, his incarceration was reduced by a year.
NEW RELATIONSHIP
While he missed his family, Locklear said that this time in federal prison was when he became a Christian, and that time in prison allowed him to focus on that relationship, which grew exponentially.
Raised in a Christian family, Locklear said he knew about God, but did not have a personal relationship with God.
Locklear is now a part of the Celebration Recovery program at the First Church of God of Greeneville. “It helps keep me grounded,” he said. “My tendency is to isolate, but the program keeps me connected and involved with others in recovery that are part of our network of support.”
The program helps him integrate his recovery with his Christian faith, he says, with a “wonderful group of people.”
Although the pandemic has altered how the program is structured, Locklear said through most of his time in Celebration Recovery, the regular meetings began with participants sharing a meal before entering a time for worship, testimonies and a lesson. The participants then broke into small groups for discussion.
One of the most important things Locklear said he has learned in his recovery is that people will accept him for who he is.
“I used to put on a facade,” he said. “I thought if I let people see the real me, it would push them away. That was my opinion of myself. But I have learned through recovery that I am loved and accepted just as I am.”
His participation in the recovery program has led to counseling others and speaking at churches and other groups about his journey.
“It gives me the opportunity to give back,” he said. “Left on its own, what I did is a source of shame and guilt, but in God’s hands, it is a treasure that can be used to bless others and me.”
Locklear said he continues to struggle with guilt and shame from his addiction, and sharing his story with others helps him work through it.
As he continued his recovery, Locklear began the process to regain his medical license, but he also faced a question of whether he wanted to be a doctor anymore.
“I became a doctor because I wanted to help people and it was lucrative career,” he continued. “When I made that decision, I didn’t consult God. I started to pray to see if it was what God wanted me to do.”
Those prayers were answered in the affirmative, and Locklear was able to regain his medical license.
His practice, which opened in January in the Round Table Office Complex, targets a specific population of patients — those who are uninsured or underinsured, facing high deductibles.
“I could have taken insurance,” he said. “It was a difficult decision to not accept it, but this where God has placed me. It offers an opportunity to help a unique set of people who are often overlooked in the health care system.”
While the process of rebuilding his practice is a slow one, working with recovery groups has helped him keep busy.