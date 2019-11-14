FullSizeR.jpg

Ashley Bible and Joy, an Australian shepherd-poodle mix, or “aussiedoodle,” frolic in the snow that fell across Greene County early Tuesday. Bible captured this photo with a camera on a tripod. She and her husband, Aaron, adopted Joy from a shelter. See more photos submitted by readers during this week’s winter weather in a gallery at www.greenevillesun.com. The Greeneville Sun welcomes reader-submitted photos and publishes many on our Best Shots page in the Saturday Weekender section. Send your best shots to production@greenevillesun.com.

 Special To The Sun By Ashley Bible