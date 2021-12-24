Christmas memories and thoughts follow, randomly presented in hope it will inspire you to think back on your own holiday recollections.
Here are a few of my own “ghosts of Christmas past,” things, events and people I cannot forget:
- The tall, painted wooden Santa cutout that stood at Judd’s Hardware at Christmas time during the fleeting period my parents tried, with very little success, to be merchants in downtown Cookeville, Tennessee, where I was born and raised.
- The old-school, tinsel-heavy Christmas town decorations that my hometown, and every other Tennessee small town, stretched across their downtown streets and festooned on street lamp posts during the holiday season.
- Visiting Santa Claus at a Sears store as a small child, and thinking there was something questionable about the authenticity of his whiskers, then refusing to let myself think any further about it for fear of where that thinking might lead.
- Disliking Christmas tree ornaments of a certain style when I was little, but now, so many decades later, seeing replicas of those for sale as “retro” decorations, and suddenly feeling fondly sentimental toward that style.
- Being young enough to think those tacky 1960s fake, white Christmas trees that were illuminated by a spotlight shining through a rotating, multicolored wheel, were the coolest things ever, and that we should have one in our house. My parents didn’t agree.
- Yearly family Christmas “get-togethers” at the homes of aunts and uncles on my father’s side of the family, and less frequently, similar gatherings for my mother’s people at the old Cox home-place on Kincheloe Road in Washington County, where I once received a fantastic Roy Rogers shirt, with fringes. Jealous? You should be!
Speaking of jealousy:
- Marveling, as a little boy, at the heaps of wrapped presents around the Christmas tree at Uncle Philip’s house each year, and feeling envious of my cousin, Herschel, because so many of them were for him.
- Going with my dad, after he became a preacher, to carry Christmas food to a very old man who lived alone in a house that was no more than a shack, heated by a coal stove in the center of the room. He was old and infirm and could do little more than sit in his chair near the stove, with nothing to do and no one to talk to. He seemed grateful for the visit and food, and I got my first closeup look at the twin tragedies of poverty and isolation.
- Hearing my school’s music teacher, Miss Bailor, a Black woman, tell us how, as a little girl, she used to carry food out to hobos camped near the railroad tracks at Christmas, but was allowed by her mother to do that only a little because she easily could give away all the food her family had.
- Laughing one year when Dad got a Christmas Day phone call, seemingly from some redneck stranger, asking him if he preached funerals on Christmas. Dad waffled and dodged until the caller broke out laughing and confessed he was my Uncle Billy, pranking his preacher brother.
- Working during one Christmas break as a laborer for a Cookeville construction company, and riding to a worksite in the passenger seat of a pickup truck driven by the late Sherman “Mojo” McCloud. Snow started falling along the way and created a perfect holiday scene for Mojo and me to travel through. That was all there was to it, but those flakes drifting down through leafless trees created a Christmas card in my mind.
- Making a mournful one-block walk on Christmas Eve, 1977, from the Cookeville hospital to my Uncle Philip’s house to tell him and some of Dad’s other siblings who were there, that Dad had just passed away after two weeks of hospitalization due to a stroke. That was a Christmas memorable for sad reasons.
- During my very first newspaper job in Cookeville, reading some letters to Santa that had been published many years earlier, and seeing one from a boy who reminded Santa that he’d brought him not even one gift the year before, and asking if maybe he could get something this time around. By the time I read that old letter, that needy and neglected boy had grown up to be a petty criminal known for his repeated arrests and incarcerations. His name was in the paper more frequently than just about anybody else’s.
- In a Christmas season during my early period in Greeneville, watching shoppers go in and out of the Woolworth’s store that was here at that time about a block from the Greeneville Sun office, and thinking about how all that activity made such a perfect American small-town holiday image that I never would forget it. And I haven’t.
- Being so broke after we arrived in Greeneville in November of 1982 to begin my new job at The Greeneville Sun, that Rhonda and I were unsure how we would be able to have any Christmas at all for our son, Matt, then not even a year old. Then someone anonymously left $20 for me at the front desk at the Sun office. To this day I don’t know what saintly individual left that money, though I have a few suspects in the case.
Those are only a handful of my old Christmas memories. You’ve got memories, too, I know, and perhaps it would enhance your Christmas spirit to jot a few of them down. That kind of list might help make you realize the holiday happenings and people that have truly mattered in your life, and be a reference to help you not to forget them as years pass.
Merry Christmas to all, and keep making those memories!