I first heard the story of Sgt. Elbert L. Kinser shortly after moving to Greeneville in November of 1982. Bob Hurley told me about him, with great pride that such a heroic young man came from Greene County.
Bob, himself a veteran (U.S. Navy), had massive respect for veterans of any military branch, whenever and wherever they served, in peacetime or in war. Being around Bob made me more aware of the significance and contribution of our veterans.
Bob told the story of Elbert Kinser’s heroism many times through his columns in this newspaper, enough that I long felt sure that just about everyone in Greene County knew the tale of the local farm boy who became a Marine, fought bravely in World War 2 and ultimately sacrificed his own life to save others around him.
Nearly 40 years have passed since I came to this county, and I’ve come to realize that many people here are relative newcomers and not familiar with much of our local lore and history. They may have crossed the Kinser Bridge, visited Kinser Park, or heard the name of Elbert Kinser mentioned by someone, but not have any real information about him.
Yesterday morning ,I decided to go out looking for photo material. At a daily newspaper there’s always a need for photos. Our editor, Scott Jenkins, reminds us staff members at least once a week of that ongoing need for “art.” Besides, I like to have photos to go with my columns, too.
Thinking about Memorial Day coming up at the end of this month, I headed out to the Solomon Lutheran Church in the South Greene area. It’s one of Greene County’s most scenic church sites, and Sgt. Kinser is buried there in the old cemetery on the church grounds. The names on the graves comprise a virtual roster of early Greene County surnames, most of which live on in our local populace today.
The American flag that flies in the midst of the Solomon cemetery was put there several years ago as the Eagle Scout project of a local young man, and is intended to honor the many veterans buried at Solomon. Some veteran graves go all the way back to the frontier era of East Tennessee.
It took me awhile to find Sgt. Kinser’s grave in that I’d not visited the cemetery for a few years, but after walking around a bit I spotted it. I’d been curious about whether his grave might already bear some decorations in advance of Memorial Day. It did, as did quite a few others.
For those Greene newcomers who haven’t heard the Elbert Kinser story, here’s the short version: Young Sgt. Elbert Kinser died on Okinawa after placing himself atop a live Japanese grenade thrown into an area where he and several other United States soldiers were. In doing that he protected several of his fellow combatants at the cost of his own life.
He wasn’t alive to see it, but he received a posthumous Medal of Honor for that act of selfless courage. It was presented to his family on July 4, 1946. Also he was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, the Presidential Unit Citation, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.
Locally, we honor Sgt. Kinser through the earlier-mentioned Kinser Bridge and Kinser Park. There is a memorial to him at the county courthouse as well.
The 76th anniversary of Elbert Kinser’s bold sacrifice passed quietly just last Tuesday, something I didn’t realize until I looked at his gravestone yesterday.
Looking at his gravestone, I did what you probably would have done as well, and asked myself if I could have had the courage and will to do what he did, with only a moment to make the decision.
My honest answer is that I’m not sure I ever could possess that kind of grit and bravery. But Elbert himself might have had similar self-doubts about his own capacities back when he was just a boy working on his father’s Greene County farm before he volunteered as a Marine.
Maybe the strength to do great things, whatever the cost to yourself, is something that comes to you at the moment it is needed, not before.
Below is the text that accompanied the Medal of Honor honoring Sgt. Kinser:
“For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty while acting as Leader of a Rifle Platoon, serving with Company I, Third Battalion, First Marines, First Marine Division, in action against Japanese forces on Okinawa Shima in the Ryukyu Chain, May 4, 1945. Taken under sudden, close attack by hostile troops entrenched on the reverse slope while moving up a strategic ridge along which his platoon was holding newly won positions, Sergeant Kinser engaged the enemy in a fierce hand grenade battle. Quick to act when a Japanese grenade landed in the immediate vicinity, Sergeant Kinser unhesitatingly threw himself on the deadly missile, absorbing the full charge of the shattering explosion in his own body and thereby protecting his men from serious injury and possible death. Stouthearted and indomitable, he had yielded his own chance of survival that his comrades might live to carry on the relentless battle against a fanatic enemy. His courage, cool decision and valiant spirit of self-sacrifice in the face of certain death sustained and enhanced the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service. He gallantly gave his life for his country.”
Elbert Luther Kinser was only 22 when he died, honoring his nation, his state, county and family.