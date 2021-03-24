Have you ever been astonished merely by something somebody said?
A few years ago I watched a replay of a broadcast interview with a man whose life was turned onto a radically new path by words said to him by another man.
The interview originally aired on Australia’s “Enough Rope” television interview program, though the story it told is an American one. It was online that I saw it.
The man interviewed by host Andrew Denton was named Johnny Lee Clary. The Oklahoma-born Clary, now deceased, was at one time at the highest pinnacle of the Ku Klux Klan. He’d been raised in a racist family, the father of which proudly claimed that he’d shot at a Black man and gotten away with it. That same father later took his own life in the presence of his son.
The raising of Johnny Clary wasn’t one likely to provide the best psychological and moral foundation for a young man’s life. Clary became involved in the KKK, sinking deeper into its hateful bigotry while climbing higher in its ranks.
Things took a radical turn for Clary, though, after he encountered a Black clergyman, the Rev. Wade Watts, in 1979. Watts, also now deceased, was the uncle of J.C. Watts, former congressman. Wade Watts was as well a significant NAACP leader for years, and an active pastor of a church.
As brought out in the Australian interview, Clary met Wade Watts when the pair were scheduled to debate one another on a radio program about racial conflict.
Clary told Denton that when he showed up for the radio debate, he expected to encounter a “Black militant” wearing exaggerated African garb and perhaps a button expressing hatred for whites. Instead, Watts entered the room in a suit and tie, carrying a Bible, and offered his hand for Clary to shake, calmly saying, “Hello, Mr. Clary. I’m Wade Watts, and I just want to tell you that I love you and Jesus loves you.”
Clary was thrown so off-kilter by this that he reflexively shook Watts’ extended hand, then realized he’d broken a Klan rule by doing so. He yanked his hand back and stared at it, which seemed to amuse rather than anger Watts. Clary said that Watts told him, “Don’t worry, Johnny … it don’t come off.”
Clary began verbally abusing Watts in response. He told his interviewer. “I started calling him names … you sorry no-good bleep bleep bleep, you mother-this, you this, you that ...”
Watts, still unshaken, surprised him again. He calmly said, “God bless you, Johnny,” Then immediately followed up with a statement thoroughly amazing under the circumstances. Watts said to the KKK leader who was degrading him and his race, “You ain’t going to do enough to me to make me hate you.”
Those words could be spoken only by someone living out a very hard-to-obey command spoken centuries earlier by a different man's voice: “Bless them that curse you, and pray for them which despitefully use you.”
Watts wasn’t through with his surprises. He not only told Clary that he refused to hate him. He told Clary something more.
“I’m going to love you and I’m going to pray for you whether you like it or not,” Watts said.
Clary, however, wasn’t ready to take all this in just yet. After Watts' forgiving declarations to Clary, the Klan targeted the saintly man for retaliatory harassment.
“We started going by his house, calling him names, and we got no response. Threw trash all over his lawn, got no response,” Clary said.
They ramped it up. “We put on our hoods and sheets and stood out there in his yard and said, ‘Get out here, boy, we’ve got something for you.’”
Watts emerged and informed the mob, “Halloween’s four more months away … I’ve got no trick-or-treat in here for you! Come back in October.” He turned and went back into his house.
“I didn’t know how to deal with this,” Clary recalled in his Australian interview.
The Klansmen around him asked their leader if he had any more “bright ideas.”
Clary came up instead with a dark and grim one.
“We burned a cross across from his house … and he came outside and asked us if we needed hotdogs and marshmallows.”
Yet another amazing moment provided by Rev. Watts! A man who already told a man that there was nothing a Klansman could do to make him hate him now was not only ignoring Klan threats and actions, but mocking them!
Watts had been known to use bold humor to fend off trouble on other occasions. There is a famous tale of him being turned away from a restaurant by a waitress who told him, “We don’t serve Negroes.”
Watts replied that that was okay, because “I don’t eat Negroes. I just came for some ham and eggs.”
Was Watts, in mocking Clary’s Klansmen and their burning cross, being imprudently reckless, putting himself and his family in danger by standing up to people capable of violence? If it was recklessness, it was a righteous recklessness.
Klansman Clary still wasn’t yet ready to yield, however.
As he told his Australian interviewer: “Finally, I said ‘I’m tired of messing with him,’ and we set fire to his church. They put the fire out before the church was destroyed, and I remember I called him up and disguised my voice and said ‘Hey boy, you better be afraid … we’re coming to get you, boy! You don’t know who we are but we know who you are.’”
On his end of the phone line, Watts brightly replied: “‘Hello, Johnny! A man like you takes the time to call me … I’m so honored! Here, Johnny, let me do something for you.’”
Watts then began praying on the phone: “God, forgive Johnny for being so stupid. He don’t mean to be so ornery; he’s a good boy trying to get out and ...”
At that point, Clary slammed down the phone.
Even then, Clary wouldn’t leave Watts alone. On a day when Watts took his family out to eat, Clary and a big group of other Klan members followed him to the restaurant, went in, and surrounded the Watts family's table.
Watts had ordered a chicken dinner, which already had been put on his plate when the harassment began.
Clary pointed at Watts, again called him “boy,” and told him the restaurant was for white people only and he wasn’t wanted there. Further, Clary made a threatening promise to Watts. “I promise you, we’re going to do to you what you do to that chicken, so you think real hard before you touch that chicken.”
Watts looked at the chicken on his plate, then up at Clary and the other Klansmen. Without a word, Watts picked up the chicken and kissed it.
Other diners in the place had heard the threat, and broke into laughter.
Clary told his interviewer, “I looked up, and even the Klan was laughing.”
Clary threatened his underlings with a two-week suspension from Klan activities if the laughter didn’t stop. A bit later he looked up in the parking lot to see Watts driving away with his family, waving and calling, “Goodbye, Johnny!”
Johnny Clary was defeated and knew it. Stubborn love finally had overwhelmed stubborn bigotry. He and the Klan “never bothered him (Watts) again,” Clary said in his interview.
But the story even then wasn’t over. It just became dramatically different.
Clary, it turned out, had been fighting but squelching inner doubts about the legitimacy of his racism already. His experiences with Watts, as well as a reading of the biblical story of the “Prodigal Son,” broke down an inner wall and brought him to a spiritual transformation. Like the apostle Paul, he turned his back on his past, accepted the faith Watts already possessed, and began working against the very things he had promoted as a Klansman.
The repentant Klansman developed a close friendship with Watts. Clary went on to be the first white elder in the Church of God in Christ, a predominantly Black denomination, and had the privilege of addressing the congregation from the pulpit of the same church he’d tried to burn.
In Clary’s own words: “That’s how one old Black man defeated the entire Ku Klux Klan.”