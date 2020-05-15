It’s fun to look through old copies of The Greeneville Sun, just to see what was making the news about a century or so back.
Honestly, though, most of it relates to matters that have long since slipped out of the public eye and mind. Names and places and events that don’t connect readily with our current era.
Occasionally, though, something does connect. On the April 9, 1935, front page of the paper, a page I turned to purely at random, I saw a two-deck headline reading HAMILTON MUST DIE ON MAY 10.
The subhead says: Desperado Shouts At Judge In Fury As Sentence Is Given.
Curious about this Hamilton fellow’s identity, I checked the Associated Press story (datelined Huntsville, Tex., April 9) and discovered he was a “lieutenant of the late killer Clyde Barrow,” particularly in bank robbery.
Though photographs show Hamilton as a dapper fellow who wore suits and set his hat at a slight tilt, he looks a good deal less showy in his prison mug shots.
Hamilton’s death sentence was for the killing of a guard at Eastham prison farm in the Houston area.
The killing of that guard, named Crowson, had already led, indirectly, to the death of Barrow and his wife. The famous outlaw duo of Bonnie and Clyde had orchestrated Hamilton’s escape, along with some other prisoners, and Hamilton killing a guard led to the “shoot-to-kill” order that enabled Bonnie and Clyde’s later fatal shooting in an ambush.
Hamilton had grown up with Clyde Barrow in Dallas, but the two were at odds toward the end. In fact, Clyde dictated a letter to Bonnie, who wrote it out by hand, to be sent to Hamilton. Barrow had accused Hamilton of stealing some of the take from a bank robbery.
In one line in the letter Barrow says: “I should have killed you then I would have saved myself much bother and money looking for you.”
Regarding Hamilton’s courtroom outburst during his sentencing, the AP quotes him as shouting out at Judge S.W. Dean, “I was convicted on perjury evidence! You did it because you could not hold me in the penitentiary!”
Hamilton’s escape from the Eastham facility had occurred in January of 1934, the story reported. It said that the guns used during the escape had been “cached for him by Barrow, and his gun-girl, Bonnie Parker, both later slain by Louisiana policemen.”
After the Eastham escape, Hamilton was recaptured and placed in a different penitentiary, only to escape again. He roamed “south and southwest” in Texas, the story says, but was captured at Fort Worth.
Clyde Barrow and his “gun-girl” had been dead almost a year when Hamilton finally was strapped into the electric chair and executed.
Three days after Hamilton yelled at the judge, another Hamilton was featured on the front page of The Greeneville Sun. The headline on this one reads: “Leap From Hotel Fatal To Actress.” The story was of the suicide of actress Betty Hamilton, who leaped from her hotel’s 11th floor in New York at age 22.
Just below that is a local story, telling about a Greene County deputy who made nine arrests within three days.
He was J.H. Goode, and two sets of brothers were among those he arrested. Orday, Pink and Bud Epley were three brothers, as were arrestees Forrest and Abe Fine. All were charged with violating “internal revenue laws.” A sixth man arrested, Baxter Webb, either was brotherless, or the brother or brothers stayed out of trouble with the law.
One Dal Cutshaw was arrested at Paint Creek on unspecified postal-related charges. Gus Rogers and Ed Freshour were the names of two other arrested men. Their charge was “transporting,” with nothing said about what they transported.
All those arrested by busy deputy Goode went to federal court.
Another interesting, tiny item in the April 11 edition is buried at the bottom of a column of type: an offer of guitar lessons, “primary and advanced” at the Rosenblatt and Co. The guitar teacher was someone you may have heard of: Archie Campbell, back in the days before he moved to “Cornfield County” and Hee-Haw.
Old newspapers can be fun, a window back into very different times and different news.
Not a word about COVID-19 is anywhere in those old Greeneville Sun copies. Kind of a nice break.