Because of my westerns and historical novels, I receive questions from readers fairly often about writing fiction. Thus I hope there are enough of them who also read this column to give value to what this one is about, which is writing character dialogue.
Most writers I’m aware of agree that creating believable dialogue that conveys what it needs to convey is one of the toughest challenges in writing fiction. Even though we all engage in real-life dialogue every day, it is oddly difficult to translate that into real-sounding conversation on a page.
One of the most highest-praised popular writers in terms of creating great dialogue was the late Elmore Leonard, famous mostly for his crime fiction. I admit from the outset that I have not read much of his work, but know his reputation and have benefited from examples from his writing and advice he has published or given in interviews.
One thing Leonard once told an interviewer is, “I don’t want my writing to sound like the way we were taught to write. Because I don’t want you to be aware of my writing.”
That makes sense to me. Just as a good actor wants the audience to see the character, not the actor portraying that character, so a good writer wants the story itself to be in focus, not the person writing it.
One of many characters created by Leonard is U.S. Marshal Raylon Givens, a former Kentucky coal miner who once labored alongside another minor named Boyd Crowder. The fictional pair are about the same age and have much in common in their backgrounds. Both come out of the same general southeastern Kentucky culture (Harlan is their common hometown, and both had criminality in their families), but whereas Raylon went into law enforcement, Boyd became a career criminal.
The television series “Justified,” originally on the FX network, was based on those two Elmore Leonard characters, and the writers worked hard, and with great success, to create script dialogue as Leonard might have written it. They even wore bracelets bearing the letters WWED, standing for “What would Elmore do?”
I initially heard of the “Justified” series through an email-connected group of western authors, who considered the show a western set east of the Mississippi. Even though the setting is modern-era Kentucky, it has a western style and atmosphere to it, and Raylan is a cowboy-like character, seldom seen without a cowboy hat.
The series name derives from a shooting of a fugitive by Raylan Givens and a subsequent debate within the Marshal’s Service as to whether the shooting was justified.
While the show was airing from 2010 to 2015 on the FX network, western writers in that email circle I was in raved about it. I didn’t watch it myself until much later, when it was streamed on Amazon Prime.
Personality-rich criminal Boyd Crowder is played by Walton Goggins, who makes Boyd one of the most oddly charismatic bad guys to be found in a TV drama. He and Raylan have a relationship throughout the series that at times approaches something almost like friendship, though a moral divide remains between them that they never can fully breach.
One of my favorite pieces of Leonard-style dialogue from the series occurs early in the storyline after Boyd, who has been a white supremacist and murderer, among other things, has undergone a professed religious conversion and created a sort of church camp for former prisoners and criminals, ostensibly to help guide them into better paths. In reality Boyd’s actions have criminal motivation.
Raylan and the Marshal’s Service are aware of crimes Boyd has done, but need more evidence to nail him. Raylan sets out to find it. In the process, the marshal shows up at Boyd’s camp at a time the group are about to have a meal, and Boyd, maintaining his ministerial pretense, asks Raylan to lead the blessing of the food.
Raylan recognizes an opportunity to convey information to the criminals in Boyd’s camp in a way that is both hilarious and one more example of great dialogue.
Raylan agrees to Boyd’s request for him to pray, takes off his hat, and loftily prays the following words:
“Dear Lord, before we eat this meal we ask forgiveness for our sins, especially Boyd, who blew up a Black church with a rocket launcher, and afterwards he shot his associate Jared Hale in the back of the head out on Tate's Creek bridge.
“Let the image of Jared's brain matter on that windshield not dampen our appetites, but may the knowledge of Boyd's past sins help guide these men.
“May this food provide them with all the nourishment they need. But, if it does not, may they find comfort in knowing that the United States Marshal Service is offering $50,000 to any individual providing information that will put Boyd back in prison. Cash or check, we can make it out to them. Or to Jesus. Whoever they want. In your name, we pray. Amen.”
Raylan departs with Boyd fuming.
The relationship between the two characters gives impact later to one of the best final interactions between two characters that I’ve ever seen in a dramatic series. And, again, it’s a lesson in excellent, believable dialogue.
It occurs when Raylan visits Boyd, who, by the time the series is ending, is incarcerated in a penitentiary. Raylan had come to give difficult news he knows will sadden Boyd. They speak over visiting-area telephones, a protective window between them.
Raylan gives Boyd his news, and a shaken Boyd afterward asks him why he came in person when he could have communicated indirectly by a letter or a phone call to the warden. Raylan replies that he simply believed the news he brought needed to be delivered in person.
Boyd presses him. “That’s the only reason? After all these long years, Raylan Givens, that’s the only reason?”
Raylan, fighting emotion, replies, “Well, I suppose, if I allow myself to be sentimental despite all that’s occurred, there is one thing I wander back to … ” He pauses.
Boyd fills in the blank space, saying what he suspects Raylan is struggling to get out. Raylan listens to what Boyd says with eyes moistening, waits a few moments, then nods and quietly says, “That’s right.”
So as not to deliver a spoiler to anyone currently watching the series, I’ll not reveal what Boyd said and Raylon confirmed. Suffice it to say that, for those who have watched “Justified” and come to know the characters, or in their own real-world lives have bonded with others in a work setting, it packs a surprisingly strong punch.
Good dialogue can do that.
If you do want to see that scene, you can find it here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=_EaaAugIyig
Meanwhile, should you undertake writing some fiction of your own, just remember to ask yourself, as you proceed: WWED?
Lastly, should you decide to watch the “Justified” TV series, be aware that it is a gritty series, with plenty of violence (some of it coming abruptly and without warning) and what I’ll call unrestrained language and a good bit of moral ambiguity. You know, much like the real world.