Today is the 183rd anniversary of the death of a man who dedicated himself to ending the practice of slavery in the United States, and refused to be silenced. Today he is remembered as a martyr of the abolition movement and to freedom of speech.
He can also be remembered as a man whose death illustrated how dangerous politically driven mob violence can be.
Elijah Parish Lovejoy died in Illinois under attack from a pro-slavery mob determined to destroy his printing equipment and thereby silence his voice. His presses had been destroyed at least four times earlier, and Lovejoy kept fixing or replacing them.
Colby College in Maine presents a brief biography of Lovejoy on its website. He was a student at Waterville College, which became Colby College later. The Library of Congress also presents online biography information about the man.
Lovejoy, both a newspaperman and Presbyterian pastor, was born in Albion, Maine in 1802, 218 years ago this Monday. He was just two days away from his 35th birthday when he died.
After his initial college education, he turned his eyes westward. His Library of Congress biography says that he lacked funds to make the trip, so like the “poor little robin” in that old song, he literally walked to Missouri. There, starting in 1830, he entered journalism and worked his way into part-ownership and editorship of The St. Louis Times.
In 1832, an intense personal spiritual reformation led him to sell his part in the newspaper and travel east to New Jersey (presumably not on foot this time) and enroll in Princeton Theological Seminary. He would be recruited back to Missouri two years later to edit The St. Louis Observer, a new publication that emphasized Christian and moral themes.
It was about this time that Lovejoy was undergoing a gradual but persistent evolution of viewpoint on the issue of slavery. The Library of Congress biography states: “He first supported African recolonization then endorsed gradual emancipation. By 1835, he sanctioned abolition in the District of Columbia, and, by 1837, championed immediate universal emancipation.”
Newspaper circulation increased due to Lovejoy’s then-controversial writings, but so did opposition to his toughening stance against slavery.
Thomas Hart Benton, a future senator, “declared that freedom of speech did not include the right to speak against slavery,” the LOC biography says. It goes on: “As mob violence increased over the issue, Lovejoy, now a husband and father, decided to move his family to Alton, across the Mississippi River in the free state of Illinois.”
In Alton he founded The Alton Observer newspaper and also served as pastor at Upper Alton Presbyterian Church and as stated clerk of the Presbytery of Alton.
Hoping he could publish safely in a free state, Lovejoy went on with his anti-slavery editorializing. The violence he had seen in Missouri, which even had included the burglarizing of his home, did not, however, stay on the Missouri side of the river.
Lovejoy experienced several episodes of press vandalism in Illinois, and in November of 1837, had to bring in a new press. It arrived on the steamship Fulton and was offloaded and put into a warehouse owned by Godfrey Gilman & Company.
On the night of Nov. 7, a Tuesday, a mob attacked, fueled by liquor and literally banging a drum in the streets as they advanced and grew in number.
Lovejoy, with friends who had formed a protective militia, resisted the mob of about 200. When Lovejoy rushed forward to try to stop a man setting fire to the building, a bullet struck him, ending his life.
As a final insult, the mob heaved Lovejoy’s new press out a window and threw it into the river.
Family and friends would bury Lovejoy two days later, on his birthday.
Though his virulent opponents might have hoped the journalist/clergyman was silenced by death, his murder only amplified the abolitionist cause he championed, giving heightened moral fervor and wider support to the movement.
John Quincy Adams called him the “first American martyr to the freedom of the press and the freedom of the slave.”
Membership in anti-slavery organizations rose dramatically as word of Lovejoy’s death spread, and tensions that would lead the nation to war years later sadly but inevitably ramped up too.
Today, Lovejoy is remembered with honor as an advocate for free human beings who possess the right to freely express their views. In 2000, Lovejoy was inducted into the Maine Press Hall of Fame.
His historical importance has been noted officially by the Presbyterian Church USA.
Since 1952, Maine’s Colby College has presented the Elijah Parish Lovejoy Award to honor members of the newspaper profession who continue the Lovejoy heritage of fearless defense of freedom.
In closing, two quotes from Lovejoy himself eloquently define him: “As long as I am an American citizen, and as long as American blood runs in these veins, I shall hold myself at liberty to speak, to write and to publish whatever I please on any subject.”
And also: “I have appealed to the Constitution and laws of my country; if they fail to protect me, I appeal to God, and with Him I cheerfully rest my cause. I can die at my post, but I cannot desert it.”