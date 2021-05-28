At Greeneville’s Veterans Park on Forest Street, things are almost ready for Memorial Day, just in time for the upcoming Monday holiday. This week one more memorial stone, its faces inscribed with the names of 450 more of Greene County’s veterans, living and deceased, went into place at the park. Grady Barefield, chairman of the Greene County Veterans Association, watched the placement of the gleaming stone and declared, “Now I can breathe again.” He’d been waiting, sometimes tensely, for the arrival and placement of that newest memorial stone for months, as had others in Greene County whose names, or names of loved ones, are inscribed upon it. The original hope had been for it to arrive much sooner, but the pandemic slowed the process down last year, frustrating Grady and others. Those of us who know Grady know that his heart beats for American veterans, and if anything involving veterans goes on in Greene County, Grady Barefield, patriotic American, is certain to be involved. The new stone will be a centerpiece at Monday’s Memorial Day Service at the Park. The service, beginning at 11 a.m., will honor all Greene County veterans from all military branches, and feature music, patriotic presentations, and an address by Lt. Col. Paul Ramm, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who retired after 32 years as a personnel officer. Ramm served in several locations and roles across the United States after entering active service in 1975. The theme of the service will be Memorial Day as a “day to remember, to honor, to be humble and to be thankful.” Participants in the service in addition to Ramm will include Grady himself, Army veteran; Larry Davis, Vietnam veteran and commander of American Legion Post 64 in Greeneville; William Adams, American Legion commander elect and Army veteran; Janet Shipley, vocalist; the Greene County Honor Guard, and Richard Gosnell, Navy veteran. Parking space and shuttle service will be available Monday morning from the grassed athletic practice field across Forest Street from the campus of the Greeneville Adventist Academy. In the case of rain, the service will be moved to Greeneville’s First Baptist Church. Looking over the newest memorial stone this week after it was set in place by personnel and equipment from Fergerson Monument Company, Reece Monument Company and Innovative Millwright Service, Grady reflected on the years of work done by many people locally to ensure local veterans are honored while living and remembered with pride after they are gone. The stones, though usually called memorial stones, include the names of living veterans as well. Grady would love to see the names of every local veteran on the stones, though in practical terms that lofty a goal may never be possible to achieve due to population shifts and other such factors. Even so, the park is configured to have room for several more stones, and as long as Grady and his fellow devotees of local veterans are able to keep pushing on, the park’s memorial area is likely to grow in coming years and honor hundreds more of those local men and women who served us all through their military service. For my part, I salute all of them, and those such as Grady Barefield who step up to remind us that the life and freedoms we enjoy are preserved by those such as the ones already recognized on thosel stones, and those whose names will join theirs in the future. Every interested person is invited to take part in Monday’s celebration. And if you are a veteran or have loved ones who are veterans, and you wish to see their names among those already honored at Veterans Park, brochures detailing the process are available at the downtown Greeneville Post Office at a table to the left of the front door, inside the lobby. You can also get information from Grady Barefield himself by contacting him at 639-3775 or by email at maxebare4ut@embarqmail.com.
