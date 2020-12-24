Writer’s note: The column that follows was first published Dec. 15, 2018, and won a 2019 statewide first-place award in the annual Tennessee Press Association competition in the personal column category.
A few years ago I spent several months working a cash register in a retail discount store. The closer Christmas came, the busier things got at the registers and the more people poured through the doors. Many were families, and sometimes you could tell which were just looking to top off their Christmas stockings with low-cost extra filler items, and which ones probably were there because their situations required them to scrimp every dollar.
I remember a December evening when a family who appeared probably to be of limited means (that’s based purely on my impressions at the time) came through my checkout line. Five or six people as I recall, ranging from the youngest, a girl of maybe 5, at the front of the family line, on through some older kids to the parents at the end.
The little girl, a sweet and appealing child with a soft voice and sincere gaze, came close to the counter and carefully, even sneakily, handed me the item she was going to buy. It was a simple woman’s hairbrush, total cost $1.
She asked me to ring it up and quickly double-bag it. She kept glancing back to where her parents were. They were talking to one another at that moment and not looking back at her.
Double-bag a lightweight plastic hairbrush? A heavy gallon of bottled water, maybe, but a hairbrush weighing a few ounces at most? I was almost ready to tell her I really shouldn’t do that because we were encouraged not to use up our supply of bags too quickly during the Christmas season — and then something came to me.
I comprehended why the little girl wanted that humble brush double-bagged. And for some reason — my mood that day? the sincere sweetness of the little girl? I don’t know — it hit me emotionally to the point I almost got tears in my eyes on the spot. Later, alone and thinking back on it, I actually did.
I had realized that sweet little child was buying that brush for her mother’s Christmas gift, and she wanted it to be well-hidden when she carried it out to their car, so she could surprise her with it when the big morning came. A $1 plastic hairbrush. A meager gift to most of us, but not the eyes and heart of that little girl from a family that probably had to watch its pennies closely. She was doing what she could do for a mother she loved.
I double-bagged that hairbrush gladly and handed it over to the little girl, who rewarded me with a smile that seemed to brighten the entire store. That extra bag was not wasted.
I hope that, when that little girl’s mother received that hairbrush Christmas morning that year, she realized that its worth far exceeded the $1 it had cost — that extra worth added by the love with which it was given.
I’m betting that mother understood that completely. Maybe she got a tear or two in her own eyes, and hugged that wonderful child who had given a fine Christmas present to her.
Little girl, I don’t know who you were or where you are now, but I want to wish you and your family the best and brightest of Christmases, and many blessings in the year ahead of us. Thanks for coming through my checkout line that December evening and reminding me that the value of a gift that really counts doesn’t depend on dollar signs.