Dickens Dose #1: “The Man Who Invented Christmas”
In its broad cultural manifestations, Christmas would hardly seem like Christmas without Charles Dickens. As expressed in the title of a 2008 book and its 2017 movie adaptation (book and film both highly recommended), Dickens was “The Man Who Invented Christmas.” Well, at least Christmas as we know it in Western culture.
Dickens of course did not actually “invent” the holiday itself. What he did do, through means of one hurriedly written, self-published work of fiction, was to help turn what had been treated as a minor holiday into a major one imbued with heightened societal significance, particularly in its emphasis on charitable giving and compassion toward those in need.
Prior to the last-minute publication of the novella “A Christmas Carol In Prose. Being a Ghost Story of Christmas” on Dec. 19, 1843, Christmas often came and went with only minor notice in British society of Dickens’ day. After that publication date, though, charitable giving skyrocketed and Christmas almost instantly became a much bigger holiday, first in Britain, then around the world.
The website “Hollywoodvs.history.com,” which evaluates the historical accuracy or inaccuracy of motion pictures purporting to present historical events, includes the following analytical comment regarding the movie version of “The Man Who Invented Christmas”: “In the movie, when Dickens goes to his publishers with his idea for the book, they tell him that Christmas is but a ‘minor holiday,’ a point that is largely accurate for the time, though the movie misses the fact that celebrating the Christmas season had already been growing in popularity prior to ‘A Christmas Carol,’ which helped to cement the movement. For example, Queen Victoria and Prince Albert had helped to popularize the use of the Christmas tree in homes, which had been introduced in Britain in the 18th century.”
The “A Christmas Carol” novella, which Dickens financed, published and distributed on his own in a rush largely to battle money problems he faced, contributed much to Christmas traditions lingering to the present. These include advancing the popularity of turkey and mashed potatoes as Christmas fare, and making more common the usage of the term “Merry Christmas,” which had been around since the 1500s but was not as ubiquitous as it is today.
The movie accurately portrays, in flashback, the misery young Charles experienced as a child laborer in a shoe blacking factory, and the financial irresponsibility of Charles’ father, who was thrown into debtor’s prison due to his failure to pay debts. Those unhappy childhood experiences greatly influenced the emphasis on the plight of the poor that prevails in such Dickens works as “Oliver Twist,” “Our Mutual Friend,” and other writings.
An intriguing device used by the filmmakers involves the literal manifestation of Dickens characters, including Ebenezer Scrooge (played by Christopher Plummer), who actually guide and harangue the author as he creates them on the page. This is a way the movie translates into visual form something Dickens himself said regarding his characters sometimes seeming more real to him than the actual human beings around him.
Dickens would later recount that, during the six weeks he created “A Christmas Carol,” he would often walk the streets of London late into the night, obsessing on his characters and in effect letting them dictate how to present them.
The movie got mixed reviews upon its release, but I find it to be a fine and entertaining film, broadly accurate even if not narrowly so. I’ve already watched it this holiday season, and may do so again before Dec. 25. If you’re a Dickens fan, don’t miss it. Actor Dan Stevens may be a more classically handsome man than Dickens was, but he brings the author to life quite effectively, including his less-than-appealing qualities.
Dickens Dose #2: “Dickensian”
If you have time to binge-watch a series during the holidays, you can get an even heavier dose of Dickens via Amazon Prime, which is streaming the series “Dickensian,” a unique and thoroughly engaging use of Dickens characters rebooted for a new storyline … partly new, anyway.
“Dickensian” had stern Dickens purists fuming when it was announced, but ended up winning many over through its excellence. If you get the impression that I like this series, you are correct.
The Internet Movie Data Base describes the 2015-2016 series as a “drama set within the fictional realms of Charles Dickens’ critically acclaimed novels, bringing together some of his most iconic characters as their lives intertwine in 19th century London.”
More specifically, the series places characters from various Dickens works within a single area and period, and through them presents a story that links in at times to the actual Dickens works that featured them, but even so presents a new narrative.
The framing plot of “Dickensian” revolves around a murder, the victim none other than vile Jacob Marley, partner of Ebenezer Scrooge. Yes, I know that “A Christmas Carol” does not present Marley’s death as a murder, but “Dickensian” is not an attempt to retell Dickens stories. It simply uses that author’s characters, complete with their personalities, mannerisms, professions and quirks, to tell a new, interconnected story. It’s a very good and well-told story, in my estimation: a “whodunit” populated by established, but somewhat retooled, figures.
Give “Dickensian” a chance, and you’ll quickly find yourself hooked on this Dickens “mash-up” and eager to see what happens next as Inspector Bucket (from Dickens’ “Bleak House”) seeks to find Marley’s killer, while other characters deal with life situations of their own.
“Dickensian” presents some of Dickens’s best-known characters, such as Scrooge (played by Ned Dennehy), a young Miss Havisham (played by Tuppence Middleton), Fagin (Anton Lester), Oliver Twist (portrayed by a sad-eyed child actor named, coincidentally, Leonardo Dickens) and The Artful Dodger (played by Wilson Radjou-Pujalte.)
What really makes the series shine, to me, though, is its use of less-famous Dickens characters, ones only partially developed by Dickens in his stories, or in some cases, more or less mentioned in passing.
These include Inspector Bucket, my personal favorite of the “Dickensian” characters (played with great charm by Stephen Rea), Arthur Havisham, the troubled, alcoholic, oft-weeping Havisham brother (played by Joseph Quinn), handsome, abusive and jilting scoundrel Meriwether Compeyson (Tom Weston-Jones), and good-hearted Emily Cratchit (Jennifer Hennessy).
Gin-loving Sarah Gamp (Pauline Collins), from Dickens’ “Martin Chuzzlewit” novel provides comic relief throughout the series, while simultaneously conveying the tragedy of a ruined and wasted life. Also providing a comic touch to several moments in the series is the character of Mr. Venus (Omid Dijalili) from “Our Mutual Friend.”
The “Dickensian” story begins at Christmas, and ends with a spooky hint of things impending for Ebenezer Scrooge in a Christmas yet to come.
Don’t be discouraged away from launching into “Dickensian” because it is a series. It is 10 episodes long on Amazon Prime, but the storytelling is deft and flows quickly. It’s worth the time.
And if you figure out the identity of Marley’s killer before Inspector Bucket does, you’re doing better than I did the first time I watched it.