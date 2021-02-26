Editor’s note: This is the first of two columns about the local efforts that led to the naming of a U.S. Navy submarine for the town of Greeneville 25 years ago, and the reunion of USS Greeneville sailors scheduled to take place this July. The second column will be published next Saturday, March 6.
A conversation between two men traveling the Blue Ridge Parkway in the late 1980s gave rise to something that has carried the name of Greeneville around the world: the Navy nuclear submarine USS Greeneville.
A new chapter in the submarining saga will be written this July, when a 25th anniversary reunion for USS Greeneville crew members past and present will take place here.
This month of February is the actual anniversary month of the commissioning of the fast-attack nuclear submarine, a 688 Los Angeles class submarine that contains many parts built here.
Greeneville’s Dale Long, who was one of the two Blue Ridge Parkway travelers referenced above and who has been called “the father of the boat,” notes that there is no part of the Greeneville submarine that does not contain at least some part or parts built in the town whose name it shares.
The boat and its crew also maintain other associations with our town besides the submarine’s name. Sailors take their meals in the Davy Crockett Cafe, the boat’s mess hall. And the sailors have sometimes donned coonskin caps as a subtle visual salute to Greene County’s most famous native son, Alamo hero and United States Congressman David Crockett.
That a Navy submarine is named after Greeneville probably would never have happened had the town not been as appealing as it was when someone associated with Virginia’s Newport News Shipbuilding company stopped by Greeneville during a business trip years ago. Charmed by the town, its geographic location and its people, that company rep later urged his company to consider Greeneville as a site for a plant.
The result was the establishment of Greeneville Industries, Inc. as a subsidiary of Newport News Shipbuilding. The plant became a major local employer, with some 500 people finding work there, creating parts for submarines and carriers in a landlocked town more than 400 miles from Newport News and the ocean.
Long, hired on at Greeneville Industries in 1974 as a sheet metal worker, moved up to inspector, then to a supervisory position. While on a business trip in the 1980s with his boss, Bob Herndon, enjoying a Blue Ridge Parkway ride in Herndon’s convertible, Long voiced an idea: could a United States submarine be named for Greeneville?
The question was timely considering that Greeneville Industries was scheduled to make parts for what was expected to be the final Los Angeles class submarine, at that point unnamed.
Los Angeles class vessels were being named for cities, most of them large population centers. But why not also a small town such as Greeneville?
Herndon liked the concept even while warning Long that it might prove hard to carry out, and the two men brought the idea home to their workplace and town. It soon become clear that the idea had traction.
But obviously it would take more than two or three people to bring it about. Fortunately plenty of others proved willing to get behind the effort.
As Long puts it, “We needed support from all kinds of leaders, the mayors, chiefs of police, political leaders … everybody.”
A well-attended meeting for local officials and community leaders occurred at the Greeneville Industries plant to gauge how much support might be found. “The group was excited,” Long recalled a few days ago.
A local committee formed that later evolved into USS Greeneville, Inc., which today oversees and coordinates matters related to community involvement and interactions with the boat.
Legwork began in earnest after that first meeting. Though detailing the process and exact chronology of the work would be beyond the scope of this column, it can be summarized broadly: committee members visited area festivals, organizations, political leaders and more. Petitions were created and signatures gathered. The Greeneville Sun reported on the effort, with other news media taking notice as momentum gathered.
Recognizing that a big job of persuasion and diplomacy lay ahead, those advancing the project developed and refined strategies, and found a way to enhance the appeal and expand the significance of what was being sought. The planners decided to suggest to the Navy that it use Greeneville as representative of “small-town America” as a whole.
A leap forward in the effort occurred when a delegation that playfully tagged itself the “Dirty Dozen” journeyed to Washington, D.C. to meet with the influential national figures needed to make things happen at a high level.
The group didn’t go alone. They took with them some 17,000 others in the form of signatures on petitions in support of the Greeneville proposal.
Greene Countian Wayne Bettis, one of the “Dirty Dozen,” recalls a question posed by an assistant to the secretary of the Navy when the delegation visited that key office. The question: “How can we justify naming the sub after your hometown and all these other people have been waiting and there won’t be any subs named after other towns?”
Delegation coordinator Gregg Jones had a ready reply: “Because we’re here and they’re not.”
In Long’s recollection, the delegation’s D.C. invasion, which was Long’s first time in the nation’s capital city, was a physical workout. “We’d set it up to meet all the dignitaries that day,” he said. The problem was that their offices were scattered all around. “We did a lot of back-and-forth walking,” Long remembered.
Not everything went smoothly. The first office visited was that of Congressman James “Jimmy” Quillen, where Bob Herndon accidentally bumped against a photo of East Tennessee icon Dolly Parton. It fell to the floor.
Oops. Knocking pictures off walls wasn’t part of the plan.
Herndon was chagrined, but Quillen told him not to worry: “She’s fallen before.”
The visit went on without further mishap, and the delegation came home to await the outcome.
Also waiting was a native East Tennessean who readily lent his persuasive voice and clout to what the Greeneville folks were trying to achieve.
He was retired Rear Admiral Francis Douglas McCorkle, born in Mohawk, Greene County. McCorkle sent a brief but impactful letter to Secretary of the Navy H. Lawrence Garrett, III.
The Nov. 11, 1989, letter said: “Mr. Secretary, I love my homeplace and I love the U.S. Navy. Unfortunately, to serve the one I had to give up the other. I can think of nothing which could do greater honor to them both than to name SSN-772 the USS Greeneville. In a way, it would be like going home. Thank you for your time and consideration. I’ll prayerfully wait for your decision.”
The story continues in next Saturday’s Clips to Keep column, which will look further at how the submarine-naming campaign united diverse Greene Countians in a common cause, including the East Tennessee rock band Toby Jugg, who voiced their support musically.
We’ll also look at how the USS Greeneville and the community whose name it bears have influenced some of the lives and families of those who have served on the ship, how the latest commander of the boat feels about his new job, and what the very first commander, now retired, treasures about his own time on the submarine.
There will be more as well about the upcoming July reunion as anticipated by the man scheduled to emcee the event.
It’s a reunion only our town can properly host, and a story only our town can properly tell, because we were, and still are, the smallest United States municipality whose name is carried around the world by a Navy submarine.