It was one of Tennessee’s strangest structures, one only 30 miles or so from my hometown of Cookeville.
Its beginning was as unusual as it was, and its swift and dramatic ending taught what might be the best part of its legacy: a warning that fire marshal warnings should be taken seriously.
During the years the so-called “Minister’s Tree-house” stood, with its bell-tower looming up above the treeline, this crazy structure drew visitors to Cumberland County’s Crossville and gave to that town (and the state of Tennessee) the distinction of being home to what was thought to be the world’s largest tree-house.
I never got to visit the place, but I was nearby it a time or two and marveled at what I saw. It was an eye-catching structure, one I wish I had explored.
Lots of other people did explore the site, which was amazingly built by one man over a period of 12 years: a minister named Horace Burgess who believed God wanted him to do it. He used huge amounts of repurposed wood and nearly 300,000 nails to build the structure around one large central tree, with parts supported by other trees around it.
Burgess had grown up in the area and built his tree-house on the old family farm. He’d built other tree-houses before, and had burned one of them down because, according to an “Atlas Obscura” story about him, he’d begun to perceive it as an evil place where he’d hidden away to feed a drug habit earlier in life.
His magnum opus of a tree-house was to be different, a place dedicated to God. He had what he perceived as a divine promise that, as long as he kept building it, God would keep him supplied with materials.
Burgess started by building a staircase, with no clear architectural plan in mind. Once he started on the structure itself, he simply kept going, designing as he went.
Higher and higher it rose, until nearly as tall as the big tree at its center. And then came the bell tower atop the structure, which brought the height to 97 feet, higher than the treetops.
Some neighbors probably looked askew at the massive thing, but Burgess provided a community service for those who had old barns and sheds to dispose of. He tore down such structures at no charge except the salvaged lumber, which went into the tree-house.
The more amazing the edifice became, the more attention it drew. After roofing the structure, Burgess allowed tours for curious visitors, charging nothing.
The “Atlas Obscura” story says that some visitors came from as far away as England, France and Guatemala, among other places. As a minister, Burgess was qualified to perform marriages, and did so at least 23 times.
What about building codes? It probably is unsurprising to hear that Burgess ignored those. The result was a vast, high-rising structure made almost entirely of wood, something Burgess himself admitted was unsafe.
Burgess sold the place and withdrew from public attention, leaving the tree-house in the hands of a new owner.
Eventually the tree-house was closed to the public as a fire and safety hazard, but trespassing continued.
Then came October of 2019, and a fire of unexplained origin that in 15 minutes destroyed what it had taken 12 years to build.
Though gone now, the Minister’s Tree-house had its time, and brought visitors to Tennessee to experience one of the most distinctive attractions this state has ever known.