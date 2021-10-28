This past Friday, Rhonda and I got back home after a wonderful two-week vacation in Europe. It’s kind of embarrassing to admit it, but that was the first time in my nearly 65 years of life that I’ve been outside of the United States.
Rhonda has done better, her family having visited the United Kingdom years ago.
Overdue as it was for me, our European trip was worth the wait. We got to spend time with our daughter, Laura, her husband, Jay Burns (son of Greene County’s own Steve and Glennis Burns), and their 2-year-old daughter, Natalie, who seemed to take quite a bit of cheerful interest in old Grandpa. Did Grandpa like that? You bet!
Many reading this column know Laura and Jay, since both grew up in Greene County. The reason they are in Germany is Jay’s military career. He’s Lt. Col. Jay Burns these days, stationed at the Lucius Clay Kacerne, a U.S. Army post at Weisbaden. “Kacerne” is a German word literally meaning “barracks,” and also applied more broadly to military bases as a whole in that part of the world.
With Jay, Laura and Natalie, we visited the German town of Triberg (pronounced like tree-berg) in the famous Black Forest area, and hiked up to the top of the town’s famous seven-level 600-foot waterfall. Later, in a Triberg restaurant, we sampled some Black Forest cake, one of those things that is almost a cultural duty when you visit that part of Germany.
We all took a ride on an unusual train, a “funicular” train powered by the weight of water (I’ll not try to explain the technicalities here). The funicular train carried us to a hilltop where we visited an impressive Russian Orthodox church built around the tomb of a woman whose husband constructed the building to help him deal with his grief for her.
Jay also drove us into Switzerland, where we had rooms in a nice hotel in Zurich and enjoyed a grand view of that famed old city. From there, the Burns family returned home to Weisbaden and Rhonda and I set off by ourselves on a train journey through the Alps, which alone would have made our journey to Europe worthwhile.
We visited Interlaken, which is gorgeous but quite “touristy” and pricey, then continued on into the spectacular Alps, where the treacherous face of the Eiger made me think of Clint Eastwood and his “The Eiger Sanction” film.
From the Alps, it was off to France and the city of Colmar, where we spent three nights in the charming environs of Colmar’s “Little Venice.” The best quick description I can give of Little Venice is that it looks like a village straight out of the “Beauty and the Beast” movies.
We saw and experienced many beautiful and awe-inspiring things in our two weeks of following Clark Griswold’s lead in taking a European vacation. I could flood you here with even more words about all those grand things: the sight of an actual surviving glacier in the Alps and the lovely broad Alpine meadows filled with widely scattered chalets and quaint barns, or the charm of staying in a Little Venice hotel with some sections dating all the way back to the 1500s. I could throw in some vivid descriptions of the towering cathedrals of Zurich or go on and on about the beautiful vineyards so prevalent in areas we visited.
Or I could just tell you about the public restroom Rhonda discovered in Colmar that cleans itself from ceiling to floor after each use.
So which should I write about here: beauty and heritage, history and all that stuff, or that self-cleaning restroom?
Yeah, I agree: let’s go with the restroom, the likes of which I’d never before seen.
Public restrooms in Europe are a whole different deal, sometimes, than what we Americans are used to. Many of them are pay toilets, for example. We don’t see many of those here.
Also, some European restrooms have attendants, and it is customary to tip them to thank them for attending your, uh, performance, shall we say.
Also, there are fewer restroom privacy concerns among Europeans, it seems. In Colmar we ran across a men’s restroom that was a free-standing closet-sized cubicle on a public street with a single wall urinal, and no door except a batwing one like you see on saloon doors in old movie westerns. So when a man uses that facility, his back is toward the door, his feet and lower legs, as well as his shoulders and the back of his head, visible to anyone walking past. Not a real big deal, but certainly not as private.
Now lets get to that self-cleaning restroom Rhonda discovered. It was completely private, but unusual. I wish I’d thought to take a picture of it. But I was on vacation, not thinking many newspaper thoughts.
That entire restroom is covered with small grouted tiles like you see often on kitchen back-splashes in America. Identical tiles on ceiling, floor and walls. And the toilet and sink are all metal, like those used in jails. Not a bit of enamel to be seen anywhere.
Equally unseen, but present, is some kind of concealed water/disinfectant supply system. After the toilet is flushed and the user exits the restroom, water and disinfectant explodes from somewhere and blasts every inch of the room, including the toilet and sink, with a loud sound similar to what you hear when you’re inside a car going through an automated car wash. Literally the entire room is cleaned in that way after each use, the water exiting through floor drains.
The toilet paper roll is shielded to keep it dry.
The cleaning system is remarkable, and quite effective. I’ve never seen a cleaner public restroom. Quite damp, yes, but definitely clean and fresh-smelling. No dirty toilet or sink, and COVID-19 probably doesn’t stand a chance against such continual washing and disinfecting.
You’d expect that to be a pay toilet, considering that it probably cost a pretty penny to build, and also consumes more water than the typical public “facility.” But nope, it wasn’t a pay toilet. It was completely free.
Amazing. I think maybe they’re onto something with that self-washing restroom, those wacky Europeans!
Or perhaps there already are restrooms like that all over America, too, and I’m just behind the times and unaware of it. If they aren’t here yet, I bet we’ll start seeing some soon on our side of the pond.
Once again I must quote the late Bob Coppedge, former Greeneville Sun police reporter: Ain’t technology wonderful!