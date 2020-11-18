This is part one of the story of how a mountain-born Georgian evolved from a real-life fiddling champion into a narrative poem character called Hillbilly Jim, then morphed again into Johnny, the hero of a classic Charlie Daniels story-song about a high-stakes contest between a young fiddler and the devil himself.
“I was born in the mountains — lonesome born, raised running ragged through the cockleburs and corn … Up in the mountains, so still it makes you scared, where God lies sleeping in his big white beard.”
Those lines from Stephen Vincent Benet’s stunning 1925 storytelling poem “The Mountain Whippoorwill” are part of the self-introduction given by the poem’s fictional narrator, Hillbilly Jim.
In evocative, moody words, Jim describes the mountains where he was born as “lonesome for a child (whippoorwills a-callin’ when the sap runs wild),” and tells us he was “born in the mountains, never raised a pet, don’t want nuthin’ an’ never got it yet.”
Hillbilly Jim declares he “never knew my pappy, maybe never should — I think he was a fiddle made of mountain laurel-wood.” Likewise, Jim “never had a mammy to teach me pretty-please … I think she was a whippoorwill, a-skittin’ through the trees.”
But despite his loneliness and poverty, Jim had one thing going for him: “I never had a brother nor a whole pair of pants, but when I start to fiddle, you got to start to dance.”
Jim invites his listeners to “hear that mountain whippoorwill be lonesome in the air, and I’ll tell you how I traveled to the Essex County Fair.”
The poem from which the above comes was written after Benet read an article in a literary journal that described a 1924 fiddling contest in Georgia in which a fiddler born in the hills of northern Georgia surprised everyone with his masterful performance.
The New York Times published a story about the fiddle contest, which led to its inclusion in that literary journal. That New York’s most famous publication even covered a Southern fiddling contest is remarkable. But it kicked off an avalanche of creative reaction that continues almost a century after that Georgia fiddle contest.
The triumphant fiddler who sparked all the attention was named Marcus Lowe Stokes, usually called just Lowe Stokes. Without his win in that contest, neither “The Mountain Whippoorwill” poem nor “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” song would have come into being.
In an interview published on the tasteofcountry.com website, Charlie Daniels described how he and his band came up with the concept for their “Devil Went Down to Georgia.”
After first telling his interviewer he didn’t recall how the idea originated, Daniels paused, thought again and said, “Well, I think I might know where it came from … it may have come from an old poem called ‘The Mountain Whippoorwill’ that Stephen Vincent Benet wrote many, many years ago, that I had in high school.”
That verifies and clarifies the sequence: the 1924 Georgia fiddle contest led a year later to “The Mountain Whippoorwill” poem, which in turn led, decades down the line, to “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”
Charlie Daniels and company may have derived most of their inspiration from the Benet poem, but they added something new, namely the literary device of a bargain with the devil.
In the song the devil says to Johnny, “I’ll bet a fiddle of gold against your soul, ‘cause I think I’m better than you.”
In the earlier “Mountain Whippoorwill” storyline, Satan isn’t around. Master fiddler Hillbilly Jim competes not against the devil, but only against skilled human players, such as the “kingpin fiddler” Old Dan Wheeling, “with his whiskers in his ears” and “bee honey in his strings,” and Little Jimmy Weezer, who “can make a fiddle cry.”
Hillbilly Jim also goes up, Benet mentions, against the far less-challenging “bob-tailed fiddlers, the let’s-go-easies, the fair-to-middlers.”
Since both the Benet poem and the Charlie Daniels song present fictional stories, is there anything in either that points to the real-life 1924 Lowe Stokes fiddling victory underlying both works?
There is. It’s couched in repeated references to “hell breaking loose” in Georgia.
In “The Mountain Whippoorwill,” for example, Hillbilly Jim chants, “My mother was a whippoorwill pert, my father, he was lazy, but I’m hell broke loose in a new store shirt to fiddle all Georgia crazy.” And elsewhere in the poem are the rhythmic lines “hell’s broke loose, hell’s broke loose, hell’s broke loose in Georgia.”
Similarly, in “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” there’s a lyric saying, “Johnny, rosin up your bow and play your fiddle hard, ‘cause hell’s broke loose in Georgia and the devil deals the cards.”
Those “hell’s broke loose” lines subtly harken back to the fact that the tune Stokes played to win the contest was titled “Hell’s Broke Loose in Georgia.”
So those “hell’s broke loose” references resemble what are called “easter eggs” in the realm of movies or computer gaming … half-hidden meaningful elements that can be spotted and understood by those with sufficient background knowledge.
In their acclaimed 2002 book “Will You Miss Me When I’m Gone?” authors Mark Zonitzer and Charles Hirshberg describe how Stokes’s performance in Atlanta played out that 1924 day when he, not Hillbilly Jim, was the one who fiddled all Georgia crazy.
They wrote: “Twenty-two-year-old Marcus Lowe Stokes blew down from the Blue Ridge foothills and captured Atlanta’s annual fiddler’s championship with a foot-stompin’ version of ‘Hell’s Broke Loose in Georgia.’ After that, the crowd wouldn’t let Stokes off the stage at Cable Hall, and he was happy to oblige his audience.”
From that triumphant event, Lowe Stokes went on from his mostly obscure roots to become a widely known fiddler, playing with numerous performers and in bands that most notably included The Skillet Lickers, then a leading old-time string band who played their type of music with exceptional skill.
Stokes was not just a fine fiddler but also one tough dude, as he demonstrated years later by overcoming a shotgun accident that took off most of his right hand, the remnant of which had to be amputated by a doctor while Stokes slugged whiskey to try to control the pain.
The whiskey actually was part of what had led to the shooting. Stokes and another man had gone to a bootlegger to get whiskey for Christmas, and an argument erupted that led to an apparently accidental triggering of the shotgun with Stokes’s hand in the path of the pellets.
Stokes was spotted, the same day as the amputation, sitting bandaged in a barbershop chair, calmly getting a shave. Definitely a tough man.
He and fellow Skillet Lickers member Clayton McMichen, who was a former mechanic and also a noted fiddler, later created a device that could fit onto Stokes’s arm and clamp onto a fiddle bow. With that, Stokes was able to keep making music, one-handed, for the rest of his days.
Though Lowe Stokes died in 1982, you can still see and hear him playing his fiddle on YouTube.
There’s more to be told about “The Mountain Whippoorwill.” Particularly about how one noted particularly well-done recorded recitation of it came to be … the role comic legend Steve Martin played in that … and how it briefly seemed that the late singer John Denver was ready to embrace the Whippoorwill poem for his own performances, but never got around to it.
Also wandering from the sidelines into the “Whippoorwill” story are model and actress Brooke Shields, and former Saturday Night Live! cast member Kevin Nealon.
It’s interesting stuff, and ‘ll get into it in my column in this weekend’s edition of The Greeneville Sun.