One of my recent columns presented some information that an ex-slave named Doc Quinn gave to a Works Progress Administration interviewer about the use of cottonseed as a food by Black Americans in and around the days of slavery.
Quinn also had other stories to tell as well, some on the spooky side and thus appropriate for Halloween.
I’ll present Quinn’s stories based on how he was quoted by the WPA writer, except I’ll remove how that writer misspelled some words to try to reflect Quinn’s dialect, which just comes across in the wrong way these days. I’ll also leave out things Quinn said that included no-longer-acceptable racial terminology.
One tale involved a “jump scare” Quinn experienced after being sent on an errand by friends who were gambling with dice near a cemetery. Quinn watched awhile, wishing he could get into the game himself, but he was flat broke. Not a cent in his pocket.
One of the gamblers made Quinn a deal: “Doc, if you’ll go down to the cemetery and bring back one of them foot boards from one of them graves, we’ll give you a dollar.”
Doc was up for easy money and set out for the graveyard, the others probably hoping he’d lose his nerve and refuse to actually enter a cemetery in the dark so they then could harangue him about it.
Doc was not deterred by some old burial ground, but at the same time wasn’t one to be careless. When he got to the graveyard, he went through the gate and walked “real careful-like, not wanting to disturb nothing.”
Reaching a grave that had a footboard, he reached down to pick up the latter, and got a sudden fright he described this way: “Lo! The cats was having a meeting over that grave and they objected to my intruding.”
He kept his story decent and didn’t expound upon what kind of “meeting” cats would have in a dark graveyard, but it isn’t hard to guess. And you can hardly blame the felines for raising a fuss at being interrupted so unexpectedly.
However startled Doc might have been when those cats hissed and scrambled, he kept his cool. There was money to be made from the dice rollers and he intended to have it.
Doc told his interviewer, “I didn’t pay them (the cats) no mind, just fetched up that board.”
He carried the board back to where his friends still were rolling dice and presented it to them.
He must have impressed them. “Bless the Lord,” Doc recalled to his interviewer. “They give me TWO dollars!”
Whether he joined the game or hung onto his money, he didn’t say.
Quinn’s other story involved a church in Rondo, Ark., and a couple of bell-ringing spirits.
As Quinn told it, a church-house in that town in 1861 was on the same site a Masonic building had been located, and possibly included part of the older structure.
At some time while the Masons still were active there, trouble of some sort broke out and the organization’s stated values of integrity, friendship, respect and charity seemingly were forgotten long enough for two men to be killed somehow.
“That sure did scatter that lot of Masons, and from that time on the spirits of these men roamed this church,” Quinn said. “Sometime in the dead of night, that bell would ring loud and clear, waking all the folks. Down they would come, close-like, to the church, but scared to go closer.”
According to Quinn, a “Mr. Bill Crabtree and a man what was scared too, offered anybody $100 to go inside that church and stay one hour.”
That didn’t work out. “Didn’t nobody need that $100 that bad!” Quinn declared.
Quinn also recounted a few superstitions and folk customs of his people, some of which Quinn hypothesized might have had African origin.
The WPA report said that, according to Doc Quinn:
An old custom practiced to prevent the separation of a husband and wife was to “wrap a rabbit’s forefoot, a piece of loadstone, and 9 hairs from the top of the head in red flannel, and bury it under the front door steps.”
Another: As a preventative against being “tricked or hoo-dooed,” punch a hole through a dime, insert a string through the hole, and tie it around the left ankle.
Also: “To carry an axe or hoe into the house means bad luck.”
And: “An itching nose indicates someone is coming to see you, while an itching eye indicates you will cry.”
The one about the itchy nose must have reflected a widespread notion because I can remember my father, who was born in 1913, reciting a silly folk-rhyme he’d heard as a boy in Tennessee: “My nose itches, I smell peaches, somebody’s coming with a hole in their britches.”
To all: Have a fun and safe Halloween, and if your nose starts itching, tidy up the house real fast in case that knock on the door is from company seeking to come in, not just trick-or-treaters after candy.