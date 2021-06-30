Sometimes things go right by going wrong. Sometimes the unplanned turns out better than the carefully designed.
When that happens, some call it a “happy accident.” This kind of accident is more rare than the “unhappy” kind, probably, but accidents that improve situations do come along from time to time.
For a man working as a set dresser on a television series in the 1990s, a happy accident ended up quite positively for him indeed, and allowed him to go from pushing furniture around on sets for film and television to playing one of television’s most memorable and creepy villains. It probably wouldn’t have worked out that way had he not been working with David Lynch, one of Hollywood’s most quirky filmmakers.
Frank Silva, a Sacramento-born man with a degree in lighting technology, was involved in the film and television industry on its technical side. He worked with sets, props, lights and so on, and worked on several David Lynch movie projects. He was on the crew with Lynch’s groundbreaking and strange television series “Twin Peaks.” Lynch tended to take an adjust-as-you go approach to his projects, and some details of the “Twin Peaks” plot were not in place when the series began shooting. One unsettled detail was the plot question at the heart of the series: who killed the young beauty queen character named Laura Palmer?
As Lynch has told the story in interviews, he was directing a scene on the set of the bedroom of Laura Palmer, and overheard someone telling Silva, who had just scooted a heavy piece of furniture in front of the room’s door, that he should be careful not to block his own way out of the room, thus trapping himself.
Hearing that triggered something in Lynch’s mind: an image of Silva, a long-haired man with intense eyes, being trapped in the bedroom. That was something he could use, Lynch decided, so he spontaneously filmed a shot of Silva crouched at the foot of the bed, peering through the footboard.
Lynch had no idea how he would use that footage, or even if he would use it at all, until another scene was being filmed with the actress playing Laura Palmer’s mother. The scene was intense and emotional, and Lynch was thoroughly pleased with it.
There was a problem, though, someone else told him. The camera had captured the reflection of one of the film crew members in a mirror. That crew member was Frank Silva.
Lynch didn’t view the mistake as a mistake, though. He saw it instead as a fate-driven confirmation of his earlier impulse to film Silva hiding behind the bed ... a sign from the universe that Silva was supposed to be part of the “Twin Peaks” cast, not just a set decorator. Lynch asked Silva if he had any acting experience or training. Yes, he had.
Lynch decided on the spot that Silva would become the central dark figure of the story, a semi-demonic entity that “harvests” and thrives on human pain and suffering, a malevolent force in the small town of Twin Peaks. He was the fundamental cause of the death of Laura Palmer.
His name, at least when he was in human form, was BOB, the letters usually stylized in all-caps in print references, or sometimes given as “Killer Bob.”
Silva had gotten himself an acting gig simply by being in the wrong place at the right time, or the right place at the wrong time, or the … oh, whatever. He kept the acting job in the series until its end of its two-season run, and also was part of the cast of a followup Twin Peaks movie called “Fire Walk With Me.”
A bonehead goof that might have gotten him fired by some directors turned out to be a truly happy accident that led to a better job for Silva and a strong and memorable character for the series.
If you were a fan of the original Twin Peaks series, (as I was, though I couldn’t make it through even 10 minutes of the more recent limited “revival” of the show before I lost interest and turned it off), you know how creepy a figure Silva was in the role of Killer Bob. And yet, all accounts say, he was in in real life a well-liked, gentle man, beloved by his coworkers and much mourned after his untimely death from AIDS complications at only 44 years of age.
If there is a lesson the rest of us can learn from Frank Silva’s unusual route to career advancement, perhaps it is this: Don’t assume that every foul-up or mistake you make is necessarily a bad thing. It could be the opening of a new path for you. Destiny at work, maybe … or just a happy accident.